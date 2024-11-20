GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Engages RARESTRICTED STUDIO to Amplify Social Media Strategy

The collaboration aims to enhance GPOX's social media strategy to better communicate company performance updates and growth initiatives to shareholders and the investment community.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / GPO Plus, Inc.(OTCQB:GPOX), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative AI-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, is excited to announce its collaboration with RARESTRICTED, LLC. (RARESTRICTED STUDIO) as its new digital marketing partner.

GPOPlus+ Engages RARESTRICTED STUDIO to Amplify Social Media Strategy

This collaboration aims to amplify GPOX's social media presence and effectively communicate its innovative business model and progress to shareholders and the investment community.

RARESTRICTED STUDIO, a renowned digital marketing agency, will take the lead in crafting and executing a strategic social media campaign designed to educate and engage stakeholders on the GPOX opportunity. Through engaging content and compelling storytelling, the agency will spotlight GPOX's innovative brand growth and distribution approach, helping investors and potential partners better understand the company's mission and value proposition.

"We're thrilled to welcome RARESTRICTED STUDIO as our digital marketing partner," said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO at GPOX. "Their expertise will help us enhance our communication with shareholders and raise awareness about the incredible opportunities we offer. This is an area we need to focus on and do a better job. This partnership will be instrumental in attracting new customers and investors, expanding our network of brands, and sharing our progress with our investors and the investment community."

"Our partnership with GPOX represents an exciting opportunity to showcase their innovative business model in a way that captivates and engages their audience," said Rikki Hackett, founder of RARESTRICTED STUDIO. "At RARESTRICTED STUDIO, we specialize in transforming complex ideas into compelling stories. Through this collaboration, we aim to help GPOX build deeper connections with their investors and partners while driving impactful, results-oriented growth."

This initiative reflects GPOX's commitment to transparency, education, and growth. With RARESTRICTED STUDIO's forward-thinking approach to social media marketing, GPOX aims to establish a stronger connection with its audience, including shareholders, investors, and business partners.

GPOX continues to focus on enabling brands to thrive through innovative distribution and marketing strategies. By leveraging this new partnership, the company is poised to broaden its reach, attract new opportunities, and cement its position as a leader in the marketplace.

To learn more, visit GPOPlus.com.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative AI-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com.

About RARESTRICTED, LLC (RARESTRICTED STUDIO)

Our purpose is clear: to empower bold entrepreneurs globally through exceptional visual storytelling. As a women-owned studio, we understand the unique challenges of the business world and are dedicated to crafting visual magic that captures attention and drives engagement. We transform visionary ideas into unforgettable visual experiences, offering tailored services from branding and social media strategies to stunning website designs and impactful product packaging. Every brand has a unique story, and our mission is to bring it to life authentically and compellingly.

For more information, please visit rarestricted.com

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

