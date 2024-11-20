Brean Capital, LLC: Seasoned Rates Sales Professional Joins Brean Capital

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Brean Capital, LLC has announced the hiring of Matthew Byrne, a seasoned Rates Sales professional, as Managing Director in the firm's fixed income division.









Matthew W. Byrne brings a wealth of experience in fixed income sales and institutional relationship management. Since January 2020, he served as a Director at UBS in Fixed Income Institutional Sales. His expertise lies in uncovering value within the U.S. Agency and U.S. Government markets, where he collaborates with a diverse client base, including state funds, money managers, and insurance companies, to provide customized solutions and build long-term partnerships.

Before joining UBS, Byrne held key roles at prestigious financial institutions like Wells Fargo and KGS-Alpha/BMO Capital Markets, specializing in tax-efficient investment strategies and structured fixed-income products. At KGS, he was instrumental in positioning the firm as a top issuer and distributor of callable structured notes, achieving the #1 rank in new issue agency steps in 2017. His career also includes impactful tenures as the Head of GSE Sales at Bank Hapoalim and Vice President of GSE Sales at Ryan Beck & Co., where he established and expanded institutional sales platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Matthew's caliber and industry insight to our team," said Russ Certo, head of the Rates Products team at Brean Capital. "His expertise will be invaluable in enhancing the service we offer to our clients."

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed, U.S. Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

