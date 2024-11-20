Anzeige
20.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
South-Tek Systems Launches the Revolutionary N2GEN-FLEX Nitrogen Generator: The Industry's Most Efficient Solution for On-Site Nitrogen Generation

Finanznachrichten News

New modular design delivers exceptional cost savings, unmatched energy efficiency, and maximum operational flexibility for industrial applications.

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / South-Tek Systems, a global leader in nitrogen generation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the N2GEN-FLEX Nitrogen Generator - a groundbreaking new system designed to transform the way businesses generate and utilize nitrogen on-site. With its industry-leading air-to-nitrogen ratios and unparalleled efficiency, the N2GEN-FLEX delivers significant savings in energy costs, service costs, and overall operational efficiency.

N2GEN-FLEX

N2GEN-FLEX
South-Tek Systems' N2GEN-FLEX nitrogen generator is the industry's most efficient solution for on-site nitrogen generation.

"We're excited to introduce the N2GEN-FLEX to the market," said South-Tek Systems CEO, Jens Bolleyer. "Our customers are looking for efficient, cost-effective, and flexible solutions. The N2GEN-FLEX delivers on our promise to provide our customers with the right solution for their applications. It reduces operational costs, lowers service maintenance, and provides reliable high-purity nitrogen whenever it's needed, revolutionizing how companies handle their nitrogen requirements. This line of products represents the future of nitrogen generation."

Industry-Leading PSA Technology

The N2GEN-FLEX uses Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) technology to deliver the most efficient air-to-nitrogen ratio in the industry, which is significantly more efficient than competing systems. This advanced technology reduces energy consumption by 20% or more when compared to traditional nitrogen generators, ensuring lower operational costs and a longer lifespan for the system's components. Whether in food and beverage production, pharmaceuticals, or industrial manufacturing, the N2GEN-FLEX is engineered to provide superior performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness for operations requiring nitrogen from 95% to 99.999% purity and flow rates from 400 to over 2200 SCFH.

"The N2GEN-FLEX's low air requirement and minimal pressure drop allows users to pair it with a smaller compressor than the standard PSA nitrogen generator, saving money in up front cost, electrical demand, and system maintenance," said South-Tek Systems Mechanical Engineer, Garrett Rinker, Ph.D. "As a result, the N2GEN-FLEX provides a longer-lasting, more reliable solution that saves businesses both time and money - with full control of their operation at a predictable cost, without dependence on nitrogen delivery and supply chain volatility."

Industries and Applications

The N2GEN-FLEX is the ideal solution for industries where high-purity nitrogen is critical, including:

  • Food & Beverage (e.g., breweries, wineries, food packaging)

  • BioPharma & Pharmaceuticals

  • Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing

  • General Manufacturing (e.g., automotive, metal fabrication)

  • Chemical & Petrochemical Processing

  • Energy & Power Generation

  • Aquaculture, Mining, and Oil & Gas

  • Laboratories and R&D

Unmatched Performance with a Rapid ROI

By leveraging computational fluid dynamics (CFD) in the design of the N2GEN-FLEX, South-Tek Systems has developed a system that maximizes efficiency, minimizes waste, and delivers consistent, reliable performance across all applications. With energy savings of 20% or more, the N2GEN-FLEX is an investment that pays for itself quickly while providing continuous, on-demand nitrogen supply.

"This new product is not just about being in control of your nitrogen - it's about delivering efficiency, reliability, and flexibility," said Mike Dolan, South-Tek Systems Director of Sales and Marketing. "The N2GEN-FLEX sets a new standard for nitrogen generation, empowering organizations to take control of their nitrogen supply and realize substantial operational savings."

About South-Tek Systems

South-Tek Systems is a leading provider of nitrogen generation solutions, offering innovative systems designed to meet the needs of industries ranging from manufacturing to pharmaceuticals. With decades of experience in the field, South-Tek Systems continues to deliver cutting-edge, cost-saving solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainability.

For more information about the N2GEN-FLEX or to request a quote, visit southteksystems.com or contact southtek@muellercommunications.com.

For high-quality images and media assets, see our Media Assets folder.

###

Contact Information

Maya Fidziukiewicz
southtek@muellercommunications.com
(414) 390-5500

SOURCE: South-Tek Systems

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
