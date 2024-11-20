Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - As the global cryptocurrency market's value has topped $3 trillion, leading digital payment technology provider, Cybrid, is reaffirming the pivotal role of its platform in enabling secure cross-border and domestic payments through stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning. This announcement comes as favorable U.S. regulatory developments and economic policies emphasize support for digital assets, positioning them as a powerful tool for businesses navigating currency volatility.

With the recent U.S. election results and anticipated regulatory easing under the U.S. administration, Cybrid is positioned to provide businesses a streamlined, stable, and regulatory-compliant payment solution. Cybrid's API-first platform connects traditional payment rails to stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning, enabling companies to leverage digital assets for fast, affordable, and secure cross-border transactions without the hurdles of traditional banking systems.

Bringing Agility to Global Payments Amid Regulatory and Market Shifts

"With stablecoins increasing adoption by major card networks and institutions for global treasury management, the current economic climate has reinforced the need for digital asset payments that can circumvent slow and costly traditional banking methods," said Avinash Chidambaram, CEO and cofounder of Cybrid. "As demand continues to rise and regulatory support strengthens, Cybrid's platform offers global businesses a reliable, future-ready solution to manage payments quickly, cost-effectively, and securely."

Recent developments underscore a surging demand for stablecoin-based payment solutions, which Cybrid's platform is designed to address. By incorporating both stablecoins and traditional payment methods like ACH, FedNow, and RTP, Cybrid provides businesses with a versatile tool for navigating today's digital-first economy.

Positioned for Growth in a Transforming Digital Finance Landscape

The anticipated stablecoin-friendly regulations in the U.S. will likely strengthen adoption across industries, and Cybrid's offerings provide a future-ready infrastructure for businesses looking to expand with the stability and transparency of digital assets. The platform's adherence to regulatory standards ensures secure global transactions, providing U.S. and Canadian-based businesses, along with their international partners, a reliable cross-border payment solution that aligns with evolving U.S. policies promoting digital finance innovation.

"Cybrid's platform is designed to scale across borders and regulatory environments, ensuring businesses have a secure, compliant payment solution for global commerce in an ever-evolving financial ecosystem," stated Brent Carrara, CTO and cofounder of Cybrid. "As digital asset regulations continue to evolve, we remain committed to meeting the latest global security standards while offering businesses a cost-effective hedge against currency volatility-particularly for those making international payments in high-inflation regions such as Latin America, East Asia, and Africa."

About Cybrid

Cybrid is a digital payment platform that connects traditional payment rails to stablecoins and Bitcoin Lightning, enabling U.S. and Canadian-based businesses to conduct domestic and cross-border transactions quickly, cost-effectively and securely. The API-first solution offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional banking systems, mitigating currency volatility risks and enhancing global payment capabilities.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and New Jersey, USA, Cybrid is backed by investors such as Golden Ventures, Luge Capital, and Harvest Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.cybrid.xyz.

