Eastnets, a global leader in compliance and payments solutions with over 800 customers in 90 markets, has achieved almost complete roll out of its upgraded SafeWatch Screening 5. The latest version is an advanced sanction screening solution enhancing AML detection with a focus on user experience, operational efficiency, and rapid integration. The majority of SafeWatch Screening customers have upgraded to the new technology. Eastnets' global Customer Success teams are working to complete the entire migration in the coming months.

SafeWatch Screening 5 introduces a streamlined, AI-powered investigator process designed to expedite decision-making and reduce alert processing time. With AI Decision Assistant 'AIDA' AI-driven module compliance analysts receive actionable suggestions for each alert, complete with confidence levels informed by historical data and behavioural insights.

Assisted by a user friendly and intuitive interface, SafeWatch Screening 5 offers simplified navigation that minimises cognitive load, allowing compliance teams to manage alerts with fewer clicks and higher precision.

"Our focus with SafeWatch Screening 5 was to marry powerful technology with an accessible design that simplifies the investigative process," said Luay Gadallah, Eastnets' CTO. "With global clients already live on the platform, we're seeing first-hand how streamlined integration and enhanced decision support benefit compliance teams."

SafeWatch Screening 5 was built for rapid, scalable integration with financial institutions' existing systems. It supports major backends like Kafka and MQ through a RESTful API architecture, allowing for a plug-and-play deployment that minimises operational disruption. With its microservices-based design, the platform is adaptable to evolving compliance demands, ensuring scalability and resilience as institutions grow.

"The shift to microservices fundamentally changes the experience for our customers," noted Luay. "This architecture not only accelerates deployment but also ensures SafeWatch Screening 5 can scale and adapt to the complexities of financial crime compliance. Institutions benefit from faster deployment, reduced complexity, and enhanced configurability."

As financial crime tactics grow more sophisticated, Eastnets remains committed to innovation. SafeWatch Screening 5's roadmap includes further enhancements to AIDA, enabling greater automation for routine cases, freeing up compliance teams to focus on high-risk alerts. Additionally, updates will continue expanding on SafeWatch's configurability and adaptive learning, allowing the platform to stay ahead of emerging financial crime trends.

