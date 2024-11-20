Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
20.11.2024 14:19 Uhr
Europi Property Group AB (publ) contemplates the issuance of senior unsecured green bonds

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Europi Property Group AB (publ) ('Europi') has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB ('ABG') and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ('SEB') to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing 21 November with the purpose of evaluating the possibility to issue senior unsecured green bonds with an expected volume of up to EUR 50m under a framework of EUR 100m and a tenor of three years (the 'Green Bonds'). A capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

The net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance eligible green properties and projects in accordance with Europi's green finance framework (the 'Green Finance Framework'). The Green Finance Framework has been established pursuant to the industry standard Green Bond Principles, developed by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), and has undergone an evaluation by an independent third party, Sustainalytics.

ABG and SEB act as joint bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the Green Bonds and have acted as advisors in relation to the establishment of the Green Finance Framework. Advokatfirman Vinge has acted as legal counsel in relation to the contemplated transaction.

More information regarding the Green Finance Framework and Sustainalytics' second party opinion can be found at https://europi.se/bond-investors/

For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Willén, CEO
info@europi.se
+46 (0) 8 411 55 77

About Europi (www.europi.se)

Europi Property Group, founded in 2019, is a pan-European real estate investment company headquartered in Stockholm (with an office also in London) investing discretionary capital across all sectors with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €700m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exists. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/europi-property-group/r/europi-property-group-ab--publ--contemplates-the-issuance-of-senior-unsecured-green-bonds,c4069081

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europi-property-group-ab-publ-contemplates-the-issuance-of-senior-unsecured-green-bonds-302311476.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
