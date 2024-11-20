Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is positioning itself as a first mover in response to Australia's recent regulatory changes by offering a comprehensive range of products tailored to meet the evolving needs of pharmacies. With the Australian Government's new regulations shifting the supply of disposable nicotine vaporizers and other vaping devices from retail environments to pharmacies, Flora is committed to providing a one-stop shop for pharmacies' needs.

Australian Vaporizers ("AV") was one of the first entities in the country to register its products and launch Vessel's portfolio in the country. Since its inception, AV has sold $32 million worth of product. The Vessel brand has demonstrated success in the Australian market, emerging as a preferred choice for cannabis accessories in a highly regulated environment. With stringent restrictions in place, only a select few products meet the regulatory requirements for sale, and Vessel has distinguished itself as one of them. This unique positioning has allowed Vessel to gain a competitive edge, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and high-quality brand in the Australian medical cannabis ecosystem.

Key requirements under the new regulations include mandatory registration, prescription mandates, and specific packaging and labeling standards. In response to these changes, Flora, through its subsidiary AV is taking proactive steps to ensure that pharmacies are fully equipped to meet the demands of the new regulatory landscape.

AV has pivoted its business model to focus on business-to-business sales to pharmacies, while simultaneously expanding its non-vape product offerings on its business-to-consumer website. This strategic shift ensures that AV remains at the forefront of the industry, providing pharmacies with the products and support they need to comply with the new regulations and meet the needs of their patients.

Key Initiatives to Support Pharmacies

AV has undertaken several initiatives to help pharmacies navigate the new environment:

Establishing Relationships with Pharmacies: AV has been actively building relationships with pharmacies across Australia, engaging in educational programs to inform pharmacists and medical practitioners about the benefits and usage of their products, as well as the legal requirements for supplying devices under the new regulations. Securing Import Permits: AV successfully obtained its import permit and has seen some of its flagship products approved for import in recent weeks. This development allows AV to supply pharmacies with a wide range of compliant products. Developing Distribution Channels: AV has been establishing robust distribution channels to ensure the longevity of its partnerships with pharmacies. AV is also exploring partnerships with cannabis warehouses to create a 'plug & play' system for pharmacies, enabling them to fulfill patient orders efficiently. This system will offer patients the convenience of uploading their prescriptions online and choosing between 'click & collect' or home delivery through a trusted partner. Expanding Outreach and Fulfillment Capabilities: AV is in the process of partnership with major distribution chains to broaden its outreach and enhance fulfillment capabilities to further strengthen AV's position in the Australian market. Consignment Agreements with Independent Pharmacies: AV has entered into consignment agreements with trusted independent pharmacies, fostering beneficial relationships that support both the pharmacies and the patients they serve.

According to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency, there is approximately one million Australians who turn to medicinal cannabis treatments. Out of a population of 27 million people, this represents 3.7%.

AV has launched Vessel Brand products into the Australian marketplace, establishing a highly sought-after long-term market opportunity due to the product's limited availability in the country.

Commenting on the Company's progress in Australia, Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We applaud Australia's move to medical. Flora is committed to bring a proactive partner for pharmacies as they navigate new regulatory changes. We aim to simplify the process for pharmacies and ensure they can meet the needs of their patients with confidence."

He continued, "Our focus on building strong relationships with pharmacies and developing new distribution channels positions us to be a pioneer in the Australian market. We are dedicated to supporting our partners in Australia in every aspect of their business, from education and compliance to distribution and patient care. This holistic approach ensures that we are not just a supplier, but a true partner in their success."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

