PR Newswire
20.11.2024 14:37 Uhr
UNAVETS founder appointed as Senior Advisor to Oaktree Capital Management

MADRID, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNAVETS Group, the leading veterinary healthcare platform in Iberia, announced today that founder and Group CEO, Junko Sheehan, has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree").

Since its inception in 2019, and in partnership with Oaktree, Junko Sheehan and her team have grown UNAVETS Group to ~150 practices with ~1,500 employees and ~EUR 95 m of runrate revenue. Delivering a consistent track record of stellar inorganic and double-digit organic growth, UNAVETS Group has expanded from Spain into Portugal, becoming the clear market leader in the country. The company has grown to include crematorium services, kennels, and lab services throughout Iberia, and in addition to its acquisitions has also constructed 200 consultation, diagnostic imaging, hospitalisation and operating theatre rooms, and more than 100k sq. ft. of capacity for its hospitals and clinics.

Junko Sheehan said: "UNAVETS started five years ago with nothing but a business plan and a value proposition for the vet sector. Making that transformation from idea into concrete execution with a terrific team of committed, passionate people is what has made this journey so special. As a Senior Advisor to Oaktree, I will still be deeply involved in the strategic direction of the company alongside my partners, Oaktree, and this will afford me some time to dedicate to other consolidation and high growth opportunities."

Martin Graham, Managing Director at Oaktree, shares: "Junko has been an amazing partner, growing this platform from inception into a leading player in the vet healthcare sector. We look forward to continuing the partnership in her role as a Senior Advisor to Oaktree, and for us to continue working together with the hugely talented management team at UNAVETS on the next stage of its growth."

Sheehan will continue to be involved in the strategic direction and vision for the platform working alongside the executive team and the board. UNAVETS leadership will continue with a strong and experienced executive leadership team.

About UNAVETS Group

The UNAVETS Group ("UNAVETS") is a leading veterinary group with 152 practices in Spain and Portugal. UNAVETS is made up of reference/specialized centers, 24-hour hospitals, primary opinion clinics, veterinary offices, lab services, crematorium services and kennels which guarantee a complete range of services. UNAVETS is distinguished by its strong investment in scientific clinical training, equipment, facilities and business support for clinics as well as its commitment to pushing the boundaries in favor of advanced veterinary care. For more information, visit: https://www.unavets.com/es

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unavets-founder-appointed-as-senior-advisor-to-oaktree-capital-management-302311475.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
