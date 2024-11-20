San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) ("DCS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant purchasing commitment from one of its long-time clients. The purchase order represents a total of $2,235,000 in IoT Smart Hardware products and services to be delivered immediately. This purchasing commitment increases the current DCS backlog of Smart Hardware to $3,400,000 for immediate delivery.

"Since 2006, DCS has developed key industry relationships with IoT Smart Hardware manufacturers, software platforms and wireless connectivity providers to provide value and remove the complexities from deploying IoT Smart Hardware devices across all verticals," said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. "Our extensive knowledge and experience in IoT Smart Hardware as a Technical Services Provider (TSP) allowing our clients to focus on growing their business by leveraging our suite of IoT value-add services."

As a pioneer in the IoT ecosystem, DCS offers a broad and diverse portfolio of Smart Hardware devices from multiple manufacturers, providing our clients with access to the latest technologies and devices. The extensive portfolio of Smart Hardware options allows our clients the capability to create custom solutions across the entire IoT ecosystem. Every IoT solution is unique to the use case and DCS has the expertise and relationships with Smart Hardware manufacturers, software platforms and connectivity options that enable our clients to design unique IoT solutions that solve real-world problems using our IoT Smart Hardware to effectively and efficiently manage their business.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTC ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

