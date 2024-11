/DISREGARD RELEASE: MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY (NRES)/

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2024

We are advised by MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY (NRES) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, MALAYSIA SIGNS MOC WITH NINE ASEAN COUNTRIES TO OPERATIONALISE REGIONAL CARBON MARKET AGENDA, issued 20-Nov-2024 over PR Newswire, as the release contained erroneous information. MINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY (NRES) said a revised release will be issued later.