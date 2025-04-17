Anzeige
Freitag, 18.04.2025
Trumps Dekret beschleunigt Antimon-Boom - Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer für kritische Mineralien?!
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2025 Performance

Finanznachrichten News

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was 8.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 10.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 8.7%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 7.4%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025)
1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)1.4%10.1%29.1%6.7%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)8.9%11.3%31.3%6.9%
S&P 500 Energy Sector2.5%11.1%31.6%6.2%
S&P 500 Materials Sector-5.7%1.3%16.1%8.1%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/20253/31/2024
Net assets$684,022,125$712,708,809
Shares outstanding 26,575,646 25,506,011
Net asset value per share$25.74$27.94
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2025)
% of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation23.5%
Chevron Corporation12.9%
ConocoPhillips6.0%
Linde plc4.4%
EOG Resources, Inc.3.8%
Williams Companies, Inc.3.2%
Hess Corporation3.2%
Baker Hughes Company2.7%
Kinder Morgan, Inc.2.7%
ONEOK, Inc.2.6%
Total65.0%
INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025)
% of Net Assets
Energy
Integrated Oil & Gas36.4%
Exploration & Production21.4%
Storage & Transportation10.9%
Refining & Marketing6.2%
Equipment & Services5.9%
Materials
Chemicals12.7%
Metals & Mining2.8%
Containers & Packaging1.8%
Construction Materials1.3%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact ¦800.638.2479


