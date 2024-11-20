Auri, Inc.: AURI Inc to Issue Crypto Currency and NFT Shareholders Dividends

Auri Inc announce a new dividends to shareholders

The company will be releasing a new AU gold premium token and pay dividends to its shareholders.

Recent election results and other developments in crypto currency, NFT and digital assets markets are very encouraging for companies that produce crypto currencies in the US, such as Auri Inc.

The management and consultants are very encouraged by the positive response from the newly elected President and his cabinet's position on the future for crypto currencies.

"We want to prepare our company and its shareholders for what we believe would be a great opportunity in crypto currency and NFT markets. The possibility of major tax benefits, and no capital gains taxes on tokens produced by the US-based company is a very positive benefit for our shareholders. We wanted to set up a dividend and reward our loyal shareholders for supporting the company." Stated Edward Vakser, CEO.

The company had several positive experiences issuing dividends via tokens to its shareholders in the past and is expecting to issue a "record date" soon. Currently, the target date is set for January 20th, 2024. The official formula will be announced, however, the company wanted to confirm that current shareholders will receive additional tokens as long-term investors. The company is very encouraged by FINRA assigning OTC Markets the rights to trade digital currencies on their platform and will engage a new AI engine for payout and calculations until the platform is operational in the future.

The company is negotiating to also add the new crypto currency and NFTs to launch in Europe, through the country of Moldova.

Auri Inc. has several companies and wholly owned subsidiaries in its investment portfolio.

The company will announce the progress and its participation with these and other developments by its wholly owned subsidiaries' The Champ, BDGR and SUTI, to add and enhance its investment portfolio. https://aurinetwork.com

About Riddick Bowe

"THE CHAMP", Riddick Bowe, world greatest boxing champion with the undisputed 4 major boxing championship belts. The Champ, Riddick Bowe started his career with a Super Heavyweight medal win in 1988 Summer Olympics and finishinghis stellar "Knockout" career with a total of 45 fights,43 wins, AND an impressive 33 wins by KO (Knockout) with only 1 loss. The "Knockout" products launch features the Knockout Pain, CBDcream, Gummies, followed by Knockout punch and a full line on non-alcohol drinks, with CBD, Delta-9, THC and lionsmane smart shrooms', that completes the full "pain and sleep management products offerings" while giving the consumers a long lasting and enjoyable experience.

AURI Inc., the Company was formedby a group of investorswhose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development and acquisitions, oil and gas, and real estate investments. Recently, the company used its intellectual properties and contacts to launch acelebrities endorsed full line of CBD, Delta-9, THC gummies, drinks,and nutritional products under www.thechamp.io, Knockout Brand.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict,forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning.

Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

