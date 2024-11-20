New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, delivered a new version of its Social Needs System (SNS), the framework behind Social Connector, an advanced analytics platform that helps organizations identify, address, and measure social needs for the people they serve in their communities. The SNS models offer a 3-9x improvement over traditional geographic-based risk scores in correlating social needs with healthcare costs, outperforming traditional models.





Unite Us' SNS incorporates dynamic, community, and individual-level insights by including data on 12 key social drivers of health, including food security, housing stability, employment, and childcare, and therefore setting a new standard in the social care delivery landscape.

The upgraded version, launched on November 5, delivers dynamic insights into social needs that evolve over time, by capturing changes across the community's needs as they deliver services. This empowers organizations to track program impact and adapt strategies to meet community needs with precision.

"The new version of SNS is a game-changer in addressing social drivers of health," said Raffaelle Breaks, chief product and technology officer, at Unite Us. "This powerful upgrade provides our partners with an advantage to proactively identify and respond to the unique needs of individuals and communities. With enhanced analytics, SNS empowers the community and organizational leaders to take informed, strategic action, and ultimately transform health outcomes across communities."

Better Insights, Bigger Impact

The enhanced SNS empowers organizations to transform their use of Social Connector. With dynamic scores informed by longitudinal social care data, users can accurately measure program effectiveness, adapt strategies, and take informed actions to support evolving community needs. This seamless integration into the existing Social Connector workflow means organizations can immediately benefit from these advancements without disruption.

Benefits of SNS:

Dynamic Adjustments Reflecting Care Impact: The SNS adapts based on the services individuals receive, providing a comprehensive view of how support impacts social needs over time. This dynamic approach enables users to understand the effects of care and tailor their strategies to make a tangible difference. Tailored Intervention Capabilities: With precision at the individual level, healthcare providers, social services, and community organizations can implement highly specific care plans, fostering better outcomes for the individuals they serve and reducing gaps in care across populations. Enhanced Impact Tracking: This upgrade allows users to more closely monitor how services influence social needs. By analyzing changes in their community's average SNS, organizations can collaboratively assess program effectiveness, make informed adjustments, and demonstrate results to stakeholders.

With these enhancements, healthcare systems, government agencies, health plans, and community-based organizations (CBOs) can better allocate resources, identify areas of greatest need, and foster collaborative care. By reflecting the true complexity of social needs, SNS enables these organizations to prioritize interventions that will make a meaningful impact on the communities they serve.

"We are excited about the innovative advancement of our Social Needs System," said Taylor Justice, co-founder and president of Unite Us. "By providing powerful tools for proactive intervention, improved accuracy, scalability, and cross-sector collaboration, this newer SNS version empowers organizations to make a tangible difference in addressing social drivers of health and improving community well-being."

To learn more about SNS and how it compares to other similar measures to assess social needs, read more on our blog, "Introducing a Dynamic Social Needs System for Stronger Individual and Community Care Outcomes." Join us in elevating your approach to social care.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for transforming social care. Our advanced product suite is used to streamline processes, send and track referrals, and facilitate Medicaid eligibility and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.5M services, we host the nation's largest network of nonprofits dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

