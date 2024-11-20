Endo, Inc.: John Elway Teams Up with Endo to Share Update on Dupuytren's Contracture and Treatment with XIAFLEX (collagenase clostridium histolyticum)

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. ("Endo") (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that John Elway will share an update about his Dupuytren's contracture patient journey, including his treatment with XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) five years ago.

"It's been five years since I was treated with XIAFLEX for my Dupuytren's contracture, and people still talk to me about my hand health and ask for advice about the condition," said the legendary NFL quarterback. "I don't partner with many companies and brands, but I believe in this procedure and want to share my personal perspective with more people."

Elway will speak to several media outlets on November 20, 2024 to detail his patient journey and provide an update on his current hand health. He believes he is feeling the beginning of Dupuytren's contracture in another finger, and he plans to request treatment with XIAFLEX again.

"We know that real patient stories are powerful in the Dupuytren's community, and John Elway is making a major impact today by sharing his journey," said Stephanie Wenstrup, executive director at Endo. "We're proud that he is partnering with Endo to educate people about the condition and empower patients to find a hand specialist and ask about XIAFLEX."

Elway partnered with Endo in 2019 on a disease education campaign about Dupuytren's contracture. The company routinely hears from hand surgeons that he successfully built awareness about the condition.

"I had plenty of surgeries throughout my career, and that led me to wait-too long, in retrospect-to finally do something about my Dupuytren's contracture. I'm glad that I was able to receive a nonsurgical medication, XIAFLEX."

About Dupuytren's Contracture

Dupuytren's contracture is a lifelong condition that may get worse over time. It's caused by a buildup of collagen in the hand, which forms a rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm so they can't be straightened. As Dupuytren's contracture progresses, it may become difficult for individuals to use their hand(s) for daily tasks and activities.

WHAT IS XIAFLEX®?

XIAFLEX is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with Dupuytren's contracture when a "cord" can be felt. It is not known if XIAFLEX is safe and effective in children under the age of 18.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR XIAFLEX

Do not receive XIAFLEX if you have had an allergic reaction to collagenase clostridium histolyticum or any of the ingredients in XIAFLEX, or to any other collagenase product. See the end of the Medication Guide for a complete list of ingredients in XIAFLEX.

XIAFLEX can cause serious side effects, including:

Tendon rupture or ligament damage. Receiving an injection of XIAFLEX may cause damage to a tendon or ligament in your hand and cause it to break or weaken. This could require surgery to fix the damaged tendon or ligament. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have trouble bending your injected finger (towards the wrist) after the swelling goes down or you have problems using your treated hand after your follow-up visit

Receiving an injection of XIAFLEX may cause damage to a tendon or ligament in your hand and cause it to break or weaken. This could require surgery to fix the damaged tendon or ligament. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have trouble bending your injected finger (towards the wrist) after the swelling goes down or you have problems using your treated hand after your follow-up visit Nerve injury or other serious injury of the hand. After finger procedures, some people developed tears in the skin (lacerations), and local skin and soft-tissue necrosis (death of skin cells). Some lacerations and necrosis required skin grafting, or other surgery including amputation. Call your healthcare provider right away if you get numbness, tingling, increased pain, or tears in the skin (laceration) in your treated finger or hand after your injection or after your follow-up visit

After finger procedures, some people developed tears in the skin (lacerations), and local skin and soft-tissue necrosis (death of skin cells). Some lacerations and necrosis required skin grafting, or other surgery including amputation. if you get numbness, tingling, increased pain, or tears in the skin (laceration) in your treated finger or hand after your injection or after your follow-up visit Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis. Severe allergic reactions can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX because it contains foreign proteins. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these symptoms of an allergic reaction after an injection of XIAFLEX: hives swollen face breathing trouble chest pain low blood pressure dizziness or fainting

Severe allergic reactions can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX because it contains foreign proteins. Fainting. Fainting (passing out) or near fainting can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX, especially following finger procedures

If you have dizziness or feel faint after receiving XIAFLEX, lie down until the symptoms go away.

Fainting (passing out) or near fainting can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX, especially following finger procedures Increased chance of bleeding. Bleeding or bruising at the injection site can happen in people who receive XIAFLEX. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have a problem with your blood clotting. XIAFLEX may not be right for you.

Before receiving XIAFLEX, tell your healthcare provider if you have had an allergic reaction to a previous XIAFLEX injection, or have a bleeding problem or any other medical conditions. Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and non-prescription medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using XIAFLEX with certain other medicines can cause serious side effects. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take medicines to thin your blood (anticoagulants). If you are told to stop taking a blood thinner before your XIAFLEX injection, your healthcare provider should tell you when to restart the blood thinner. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for a list of these medicines if you are unsure.

The most common side effects with XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture include:

swelling of the injection site or the hand

bruising or bleeding at the injection site

pain or tenderness of the injection site or the hand

swelling of the lymph nodes (glands) in the elbow or armpit

itching

breaks in the skin

redness or warmth of the skin

pain in the armpit

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or does not go away. These are not all of the possible side effects with XIAFLEX. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Rx Only

Click for full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Elway and Ms. Wenstrup, and any statements relating to product efficacy, treatments or indications, therapeutic outcomes or treatment responses, safety or adverse reactions, and any statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect our current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which we may not currently be able to predict. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, changes in legislation or regulations, our ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for our intellectual property rights, the impacts of competition such as those related to XIAFLEX, unfavorable safety or efficacy data, compliance with regulatory obligations, uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, unexpected claims, litigation or other disputes, our ability to successfully implement and execute on our strategies and initiatives, and changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in Endo's press releases and in its public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Form 10-Q and in Endo's final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with Endo's Form S-1/A.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530208/Endo_International_plc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/john-elway-teams-up-with-endo-to-share-update-on-dupuytrens-contracture-and-treatment-with-xiaflex-collagenase-clostridium-histolyticum-302310681.html