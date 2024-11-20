Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853676 | ISIN: JP3592200004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
18.12.23
11:28 Uhr
29,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 14:55 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GUS Technology Co.,Ltd.: GUS Technology and Toshiba Signed Agreement for Next-Generation Niobium Titanium Oxide (NTO) Lithium-ion Batteries

Finanznachrichten News

TAOYUAN, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GUS Technology, a prominent player in Taiwan's lithium-ion battery sector, has signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement with Japan's Toshiba Corporation. This partnership aims to commercialize next-generation lithium-ion battery cells using Niobium Titanium Oxide (NTO) as the anode, delivering superior performance, enhanced safety, and cost-effective solutions, with a global market launch planned for next year.

The partnership combines GUS Technology's pouch cell manufacturing expertise and Toshiba's advanced material science to develop innovative NTO lithium-ion batteries. Toshiba will provide technical support, positioning GUS Technology as the premier ODM manufacturer. The collaboration is further backed by Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM) and Sojitz Corporation, with a shared goal of delivering efficient and reliable solutions to market.

From left to right: Mr. Farbio from CBMM, Dr. K.W. Yeh from GUS, Mr. Takaoka Toshihiko from Toshiba, and Mr. Katsuyoshi Tokumoto from Sojitz Taiwan Corp.

Redefining Market Leadership with Next-Generation NTO Lithium-ion Batteries

As the global energy transition accelerates, the demand for high-performance batteries is surging. The partnership between GUS Technology and Toshiba is set to revolutionize the battery industry by combining GUS's expertise in customized pouch cell manufacturing with Toshiba's advanced R&D capabilities. The NTO lithium-ion battery cells produced will feature extended cycle life, wide operating temperature ranges, and high charge-discharge rates, with energy density boosted by up to 1.5 times compared to current technologies. This collaboration positions the companies to achieve significant breakthroughs, delivering higher-performing batteries that will drive advancements in the renewable energy sector and provide a competitive edge in the booming electric vehicle market.

Applications to Drive the Electric Revolution

The NTO lithium-ion battery cells developed by GUS Technology and Toshiba will drive innovation across sectors, from cold chain logistics and data centers to automatic frequency control (AFC) systems and energy recovery solutions. These batteries will enable fully electric solutions for EVs, E-buses, and autonomous vehicles, addressing range anxiety with rapid charging capabilities even in regions with limited infrastructure. Their high energy density combined with fast charging-discharging features will also enhance efficiency in industrial machinery and unmanned vehicles. The batteries' superior safety under extreme conditions will be its paramount feature in all applications.

This pioneering partnership unlocks substantial market opportunities for GUS Technology and Toshiba, propelling the success of next-generation NTO lithium-ion battery cells. It will elevate GUS Technology's innovation and production capabilities while advancing global renewable energy initiatives. Furthermore, this collaboration is designed to enhance market confidence in battery safety and positions both companies at the leading edge of the energy storage and electric vehicle sectors, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

About GUS Technology

GUS Technology, based in Taiwan, is a leader in advanced battery solutions, specializing in high-performance lithium-ion technologies. Initially founded as a materials startup, GUS has evolved to leverage cutting-edge manufacturing and expert engineering, delivering customized battery systems for diverse industries all across the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552657/GUS_Technology.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gus-technology-and-toshiba-signed-agreement-for-next-generation-niobium-titanium-oxide-nto-lithium-ion-batteries-302300015.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.