Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, recently completed a series of successful trials producing straws from the new PHACT PHA compound: CB0400A. By using their unique grades of amorphous (aPHA) and semi-crystalline PHA (scPHA), CJ has succeeded in developing a compound that is well tailored for straw manufacturing. All PHACT grades used in the compound are certified as OK Biodegradable Marine by TÜV Austria, and marine degradability certification of the final compound is currently underway.

"The market is increasingly looking for safe, biodegradable and compostable solutions for food serviceware applications, such as straws," said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer of CJ Biomaterials. "PHACT CB0400A is an example of how we can rapidly develop and trial unique PHACT PHA compounds that meet market demands for specific performance attributes, such as softer, more durable straws that can also achieve marine degradability certification."

The new CB0400A compound leverages CJ's amorphous grade of PHA, PHACT A1000P, to reduce brittleness in straws and increase durability compared with incumbent compostable polymers. In CB0400A, aPHA is used in combination with S1000P, a new semi-crystalline grade of PHA launched earlier this year. This compound also expands the portfolio of PHACT grades available for straw manufacturing that began with CA1270P, which is well suited for transparent, industrially compostable straws.

PHACT PHA is made from renewable resources, carries US FDA food contact approval, and is certified as biobased by the USDA's BioPreferred program.

For information on CJ Biomaterials and its PHA technology, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com.

CJ Biomaterials' PHACT CB0400A is a PHA-based compound developed for use by straw manufacturers seeking marine degradability certification.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9734/230628_a0fd9691d44febff_001full.jpg

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230628

SOURCE: CJ Biomaterials