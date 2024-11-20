Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, announces that pursuant to an agreement with a consultant for services in connection with the conclusion of a non-binding letter of intent with multiple hedge fund counterparties for the offering of up to $3 billion of notional credit spread protection via DelphX's Credit Rating Securities (CRS) program (announced August 28, 2024), the Company will issue 138,888 common shares (the "Common Shares") to the consultant in satisfaction of the C$25,000 fee payable to the consultant.

The Common Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.18 per share, being the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 28, 2024. The issuance of the Common Shares will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United Sates Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and will be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act), in reliance on exemptions from U.S. federal and state registration requirements.

The issuance of Common Shares will not result in a new control person, and subsequent to the issuance, DelphX will have 181,812,350 common shares outstanding.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide mitigation of spread and capital charge losses when downgrades occur, while allowing for attractive returns. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured rating downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating downgrade exposure of an underlying security in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by BNY Mellon. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230710

SOURCE: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.