-Celebrating the 50th Anniversary with a Museum of Lights and Sounds-

The illumination event at Akasaka Palace has been officially announced!

Tickets are on sale now.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114972021/en/

CHRONOSENSE (Graphic: Business Wire)

Event Dates

Friday, December 20 Saturday, December 21, 2024

Venue

State Guest House, Akasaka Palace

The creative group "TEAM FIRE," which aims to fuse the allure of traditional culture and historical heritage with cutting-edge technology to create new experiences and pass them on to future generations, has announced a special winter nighttime illumination event. This event, titled "CHRONOSENSE at Akasaka Palace -Celebrating the 50th Anniversary with a Museum of Lights and Sounds-," will be held at the National Treasure State Guest House, Akasaka Palace, which has witnessed numerous historic moments as a stage for international diplomacy and marks its 50th anniversary in 2024. The event, where you can experience the allure of traditional culture and historical heritage fused with cutting-edge technology, will be held only for two nights on December 20 (Fri) and 21 (Sat). Tickets are now available on the ticketing website.

State Guest House, Akasaka Palace was originally constructed in 1909 under the order of Emperor Meiji as Togu Gosho (the Crown Prince's Palace). In 1974, it was transformed into a national guesthouse to welcome foreign dignitaries and heads of state, and this year marks its 50th anniversary. A special winter illumination event will be held at Akasaka Palace to commemorate this milestone, inviting visitors to experience the enchanting beauty woven by light and sound. The event will be produced by Akira Hasegawa along with TEAM FIRE. Hasegawa will showcase a "Digital Kakejiku (hanging scroll)," a digital art installation that changes slowly in sync with the Earth's rotation, projecting a series of entirely different scenes on Akasaka Palace as time passes. Additionally, the event will feature Digital Kabuki (on December 20th only) starring Tokizo Nakamura and Digital Noh (on December 21st only) with performances by Kimio Otsubo, recognized as National Treasures and Manjiro Tatsumi. This outdoor event presents a unique fusion of historic traditional performing art and cutting-edge technology, unveiling a new allure for the audience.

AKIRA HASEGAWA

A pioneer in the world of digital art, Akira Hasegawa is the inventor of the "Digital Kakejiku" and one of the founders of projection mapping. He has produced numerous works that blend the Japanese spirit of "Wa" (harmony) with traditional Japanese aesthetics. Due to his innovative contributions, he is called the "Father of Digital Art."

Venue: State Guest House, Akasaka Palace (2-1-1, Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Event Hours: Main Building: 17:10 19:45; Outdoor Area: 17:00 21:00

Kabuki Performance (Friday, December 20) Part 1: 18:00 18:45; Part 2: 19:45 20:30

Noh Performance (Saturday, December 21) Part 1: 18:00 18:45; Part 2: 19:45 20:30

Ticket Prices (incl. tax):

Special Evening Admission Seat S: ¥10,000, Seat A: ¥9,000, Seat B: ¥4,500

Standing Area (Front Garden Entry): ¥2,500

Official Website: https://chronosense.teamfire.jp/geihinkan

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114972021/en/

Contacts:

CHRONOSENSE Management Office

+81-3-5244-4460

event.info@fires.jp