INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The Battery Show South Launches in the Battery Belt with Inaugural Atlanta Event

The first-ever Battery Show in the southeast hub of EV, battery, and clean energy growth will bring together the new regional value chain.

The Battery Show North America's leading event for battery manufacturing and electric vehicle technology, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Technology Expo, Energy Storage and EV Infrastructure, opens registration for its new South event launching next year at the Georgia World Congress Center, April 16-17, 2025. This new event is geared towards the southeast's premier engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies and innovative thinkers creating powerful solutions shaping the future of Battery and EV technology.

The southeast is currently emerging as the second US hub for battery and EV manufacturing, after Michigan, and among several states seeing rapid growth in the region, Georgia boasts more than 35 EV-related projects totally over $21 billion in investment and 27,400 jobs in the state.

"Launching the new event in Atlanta provides easy access to growing businesses in North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia with a showcase that will help propel the market forward," says John Lewinski, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "Through specialized education tracks, engaging keynotes and new technology, the aim is to provide the platform essential leaders and companies need to deliver the promise of a new regional supply chain."

"The availability of land and labor and lucrative tax incentives are transforming manufacturing in the southeastern United States. The Battery Belt is becoming a hub of innovation in EV and battery design and production," Michael Anderson, Editor-in-Chief of Battery Technology, notes. "This event is a welcome opportunity to explore the intricacies that enable a new Ground Zero for the North American energy industry."

Topics to cover include commercial and industrial transportation, advanced battery, H/EV, materials, stationary energy storage, recycling, components, mining, medical, aerospace, and more. The show will also feature Lightning Talks, 15-minute rapid-fire presentations grouped together by specific business innovations and findings, the Open Tech Forum, the epicenter of our expo floor for industry leading education including panel discussions, case studies, thought leadership presentations and Keynotes & Leaders' Roundtables, with each day starting with a notable keynote address followed by a roundtable panel of top industry leaders discussing the most important market disruptors.

Top exhibitors slated to participate include Hongfa, Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, Dupont, ATS Industrial Automation, Chroma, American Battery Solutions, Ampherr, Camfil, Panasonic Connect North America, Scantech Americas, Inc., ThreeBond International, Schunk Sonosystems NA, among others.

Explore for the first time all in one place the latest market innovations from leading exhibitors across the Battery Belt. Register at www.thebatteryshowsouth.com for two full days of educational sessions and networking opportunities.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America and the recently launched The Battery Show India, The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Official listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

