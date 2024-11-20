ful. Health: Overcharged, Overdiagnosed, and Overwhelmed? Quizzify Teaches Patients to Take Control of Healthcare Spending

ful. Health and Quizzify give patients the tools to ask smarter questions, make better choices, and save money.

DUBUQUE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / One reason healthcare costs are surging is that each dollar of consumer expense is typically a dollar of provider revenues. And like every other seller in business, healthcare providers and insurers want more of them.

However, healthcare is unlike "every other seller" because the buyers rarely know the value of what they are buying. As a result, many healthcare interventions provide profit, but no value.

Enter ful. Health's partner Quizzify, which helps close that knowledge gap. Quizzify educates employees every month, using an engaging Jeopardy-meets-health education format in quizzes that are authorized to carry the Harvard Medical School logo. Quizzify's mantra: "Wiser consumers make healthier decisions and healthier decisions save money."

For example, every year Americans fill about 120 million cavities, for about $200 apiece. A little-known factoid is that, for about $40, dentists can treat most of those cavities without pain, needles or drilling - simply by brushing a solution called silver diamine fluoride (SDF) onto the decay. Uniquely among dental interventions, SDF has received coveted "Breakthrough Therapy" status from the FDA. That's how effective it is.

And yet SDF is virtually unknown among the lay public. Quizzify knows it well - the CEO has it in his own mouth - and will teach patients about it with a series of questions like this one, as part of ful. CashPay.

Like the rest of ful. CashPay, Quizzify is purpose-designed for uninsured/underinsured employees. SDF is the Poster Child for this purpose. Some employees can't afford dental care. Others are dental-phobic. Still others can't take the time away from work for a drill-and-fill. This affects their children the most - the rate of children's cavities correlates very closely with household income and insurance status. Their cavities get worse (and more expensive) if untreated.

Quizzify's SDF education solves all those problems.

Besides teaching the existence and value of SDF, Quizzify teaches employees they need to ask for it. Almost every dentist has it, but almost no dentists will offer it without being asked, due to the hit to their income, which is also the savings to the patient.

Empowering Patients to Make Informed Healthcare Decisions

"Our healthcare system urgently needs transformation, and empowering patients to become savvy healthcare consumers is a major part of the solution," says Dr. Bernie Saks, CEO of ful. Health. "The rising costs of healthcare mean that every choice counts. By putting actionable information in patients' hands, we enable them to make informed decisions that align with their health needs and financial realities."

Quizzify's CEO and Quizmeister-in-Chief Al Lewis observes that, while shortchanging themselves on self-care and preventive care, Americans are "the most overtested, overdiagnosed, overtreated, overdosed and overcharged society in the history of the world. We teach the opposite, that just because it's healthcare doesn't mean it's good for you."

In addition to monthly and bonus quizzes, Quizzify provides on-demand pre-visit cheat sheets that incorporate this educational information. These are called Doctor Visit PrepKits. For more than 200 common health conditions, these PrepKits equip patients with the knowledge to prepare for their visit, ask informed questions, and better understand their treatment options.

How Education by Quizzify Works Through ful. CashPay

Through the combined power of data, innovation, and technology, ful. CashPay and Quizzify have created an accessible ecosystem that empowers uninsured and underinsured individuals with practical, transparent healthcare information.

An Ecosystem for Sustainable Change in Healthcare.

ful. CashPay's comprehensive ecosystem - which includes virtual care, cash-discounted services, and pharmacy savings - supports users as they make educated healthcare choices that align with their financial and health needs.

By integrating Quizzify's educational tools, ful. CashPay enables uninsured and underinsured patients to access vital information and resources, positioning them to thrive within the healthcare system.

About ful. Health

ful. Health is transforming healthcare access with transparent, affordable solutions designed for uninsured and underinsured workers. Through ful. CashPay, ful. Health offers an all-in-one ecosystem with unlimited, free virtual care, discounted cash pricing for medical services, pharmacy savings, and educational resources that empower informed healthcare decisions. ful. Health's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while helping employers support their workforce with innovative, impactful benefits.

About Quizzify

Quizzify is an interactive health education platform committed to making patients more informed healthcare consumers. With content reviewed by Harvard Medical School, Quizzify offers quizzes, learning modules, and Doctor Visit PrepKits that equip users with the knowledge to make safe, cost-effective healthcare choices.

