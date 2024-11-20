Coder Launches Cloud Development Environment Availability in AWS Marketplace

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Coder, the open-source platform for self-hosted development environments, announced today that it is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With development teams more distributed than ever, cloud development environments (CDEs) continue to gain traction and favor in the enterprise. In its latest Market Guide, Gartner® estimates that by 2028, 30% of organizations in regulated verticals will mandate cloud development environments for enhanced security and compliance, up from 10% in 2024.

AWS customers will now have access to Coder directly within AWS Marketplace. Coder provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Coder's cloud development environments within their AWS Marketplace account.

Coder's self-hosted cloud development environments simplify the developer experience and bring essential security, productivity, and cost benefits to the forefront:

Enhanced Developer Productivity: Onboard developers in minutes rather than weeks, reducing startup time and minimizing maintenance tasks.

Centralized Security and Control: Move source code from local devices to the cloud for centralized governance and compliance, enhancing security across teams.

Optimized Developer Compute: Speed up build and testing processes with greater consistency, improving both efficiency and resource utilization.

Streamlined Tool and Access Governance: Reduce tool sprawl while controlling access to essential resources like Git, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Replace Legacy VDI: Eliminate the costs and latency of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with secure, browser-based workspaces tailored for development.

"We're excited to bring Coder to AWS Marketplace to help teams deploy cloud-based development environments quickly and securely," said Tim Cleary, Sr. Manager, Partnerships at Coder. "The availability of Coder in AWS Marketplace enables developers to scale their workflows with unparalleled efficiency."

Coder is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Coder and its cloud-based development environments, see here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Development Environments, Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, 18 September 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coder

Coder's mission is to help developers stay in flow, making them more productive. Coder is an open-source platform that centralizes, standardizes, and secures development environments on companies' cloud or on-premises infrastructure. Its unique combination of simplicity and customizability gives developers the power to create, access, and collaborate on development environments from anywhere, without having to host and manage code locally. This streamlines developer workflows, saves time, and accelerates innovation. Coder open source is free and ideal for small teams of developers, while an optional annual subscription is ideal for DevOps and Platform Engineering teams needing additional security, observability, and governance capabilities that make it easier to run at scale in production environments. With Coder, developing software has never been easier. For more information, visit our website, get started on Github, follow us on LinkedIn, or join our Discord.

Contact:

Coder@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Coder

View the original press release on accesswire.com