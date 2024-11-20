ControlMonkey Announces Full Support in Azure & GCP for Its Terraform Import Engine

Import 1000s of Azure & GCP Resources to Terraform in a Few Clicks With AI-Powered Code Generator

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / ControlMonkey, the most comprehensive Terraform Automation Platform, announced today that its Terraform Import solution fully supports Azure & GCP (Google Cloud Platform) cloud environments.

Starting today, GCP, Azure and AWS cloud users with resources not managed by Terraform can quickly shift them to Terraform Code with ControlMonkey's AI-powered Terraform Code Generator.

Terraform Import Engine

ControlMonkey's Terraform Import Engine detects cloud resources not managed by Terraform and automatically generates both the representing code and the state file for thousands of resources with a few clicks, enabling organizations to reach a 99% Terraform code coverage without the effort.

Achieving 99% Terraform coverage is a critical aspect for two main reasons:

1. Disaster Recovery

2. Standardize infrastructure delivery - avoid ClickOps and provide a proactive GitOps pipelines to keep your cloud environments secured, compliant, and cost-efficient.

This is a game-changer for Azure & GCP users who want to shift a large amount of resources to Terraform because they get 100% verified code without the effort of writing it manually.

ControlMonkey is the only platform that also generates the Terraform state file, so there is no need to run any 'import' commands or use any 'import' blocks within the code and then run 'apply.'

Using their Smart Stacking contextual algorithm, ControlMonkey can identify related resources and automatically generate ready-to-import stacks.

Leveraging ControlMonkey's Terraform Import Engine benefits cloud teams by:

Generating Terraform code in 75% less time. Increasing Terraform coverage to 99%. Creating automatic and custom Out-of-the-box Terraform Modules. Saving thousands of hours by eliminating manual Terraform code writing.

ControlMonkey saves precious engineering team time by providing the easiest and safest way to shift resources to Terraform, maximize coverage, and govern cloud environments in a standardized method.

Contact Information

Ido Assaf

CMO

ido@controlmonkey.io

+972549917060

