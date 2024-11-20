Anzeige
20.11.2024
The Front Porch Collective: Publishing Powerhouse Mom Reinvents Children's Literature with Growth Mindset Magic

Finanznachrichten News

Former SUCCESS Magazine Executive Makes Self-Growth Accessible for Young Readers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Former SUCCESS Magazine executive Paige Dungan announces the release of her #1 new release debut children's book I Am Jack: A Story of Imagination, in November during National Family Literacy Month. This timely release transforms personal growth principles into an engaging family reading experience.

In this enchanting story, readers join Jack and his mother on a playful journey of discovery as they imagine him being everything from a dragon to a doctor to even a donut. Through vibrant illustrations and engaging dialogue, the book celebrates the joy of childhood imagination while delivering a powerful message about self-acceptance.

During my time as Head of PR and Talent at SUCCESS magazine, working with thought leaders like Tony Robbins and Marie Forleo, I witnessed how personal growth principles transform lives, says Dungan. Launching during Family Literacy Month allows us to highlight how shared reading experiences can strengthen family bonds while building confidence in young readers.

The book's interactive format specifically encourages family engagement through:

  • Question-and-answer sequences that prompt discussion

  • Conversation starters about dreams and possibilities

  • Opportunities for parents and children to imagine together

  • Shared moments of affirmation and self-discovery

  • Age-appropriate personal growth concepts

Perfect for Family Literacy Month's mission of strengthening family bonds through reading, I Am Jack serves as both an entertaining bedtime story and an educational resource. Teachers and librarians will find it valuable for helping children explore various professions, understand the world around them, and most importantly, recognize the significance of being themselves.

About the Author

Paige Dungan is a veteran publishing industry professional with over 15 years of experience launching bestselling books. As the former Head of Public Relations at SUCCESS magazine, she worked alongside influential thought leaders like Tony Robbins and Chip and Joanna Gaines. Now the founder of The Front Porch Collective, a boutique PR agency dedicated to authors, she lives in Denver with her husband and their two energetic boys, bringing her passion for storytelling to both her client work and her debut children's book.

For more information about I Am Jack or to schedule an interview with Paige Dungan, please visit www.paigedungan.com or contact pdungan@thefrontporchcollective.co.

SOURCE: The Front Porch Collective



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
