20.11.2024
Resource Recycling Systems Unveils New Brand, Same Passion

Finanznachrichten News

Long-standing consulting group launches transition to employee ownership, refreshed brand, and updated website, deepening commitment to circular economy and materials management solutions.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) is excited to announce a new era for the company, marked by its transition to an employee ownership model, a refreshed brand, and an updated website. These milestones highlight RRS's evolution and growth, emphasizing its commitment to investing in its employees, expanding client impact, and advancing sustainable solutions while positioning RRS for broader impact and deeper client connections.

Jim Frey, CEO and Co-founder of RRS

Jim Frey, CEO and Co-founder of RRS

Founded in 1986, RRS has focused on circular economy and materials management solutions for nearly four decades. The rebrand, featuring a refreshed logo, color scheme, and typography, captures RRS's growth and purpose, with visuals reflecting its diverse offerings and passion for delivering exceptional results to clients.

"As RRS transitions to employee ownership, this rebrand represents our commitment to a shared purpose and long-term growth," said Jim Frey, CEO and co-founder of RRS. "This evolution embraces who we've always been - a collaborative, mission-driven organization - while opening new doors for innovation and collaborative solutions in a rapidly evolving industry."

Transitioning to an employee ownership model fosters a sense of purpose and accountability that benefits clients and employees. RRS is now adopting an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), allowing each team member a vested interest in the company's success, demonstrating its people-centered approach.

"Revamping RRS's brand was all about honoring our roots and creating a fresh, forward-looking identity. This new look aims to inspire connection and action across our team, clients, and partners," said RRS Creative Strategist Erin Grimm.

The new website offers clients, partners, and visitors a dynamic platform to explore RRS's services, from circular economy initiatives to lifecycle analysis, and features impactful case studies showcasing measurable client outcomes. RRS recently celebrated the brand launch in Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon, further strengthening its community connections.

"When we set out to update the RRS brand, we aimed to capture the heart of what drives us - our people. Our team is passionate about sustainable progress and real impact, which are central to our brand identity. With the new website, visitors will find an intuitive platform that shares our story, values, and proven success. It's a reimagined space that connects our mission with those seeking real, actionable change," said RRS Marketing Manager Amanda Moore.

Clients, partners, and community members are invited to explore the new brand and discover RRS's service offerings, projects, and ESOP model at recycle.com.

ABOUT RESOURCE RECYCLING SYSTEMS (RRS):

Resource Recycling Systems (RRS) is a sustainability consulting firm specializing in circular economy and materials management solutions. With four decades of experience, the RRS team delivers services focused on reducing waste, enhancing recycling, and minimizing environmental impacts across North America and beyond, driving climate and economic prosperity for all.

Contact Information

Amanda Moore
Marketing Manager
amoore@recycle.com
734.996.1361 ext. 147

SOURCE: Resource Recycling Systems

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
