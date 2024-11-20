equivant Named LegalTech Breakthrough's 'Overall Case Management Company of the Year'

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / equivant announced today that it has been recognized as "Overall Case Management Company of the Year" in the 5th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

equivant Court delivers customer-centric solutions that simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. Solutions include Case Management Systems, Data Integration Tools, Online Dispute Resolution, Judicial Tools, Jury Management, Enterprise Content Management, and eServices/Community Portals.

JWorks, equivant Court's flagship CMS, has cutting-edge technology that smoothly adapts to your processes, preferences, and local rules while helping you stay connected through national data sharing and seamless component integration. The Online Dispute Resolution tool assists courts in closing cases up to 45% faster and increases access to justice for all citizens. Judicial Tools, Jury Management, and Enterprise Content Management Tools all provide unique views and easy access to data that allow court professionals to zero in on the work at hand. In addition, the eServices Suite provides 24/7 public access to community members so they can pay outstanding balances, apply for marriage licenses, file paperwork, or schedule important dates.

Customers and prospects can choose any combination of solutions that best serve their court and community needs. Each equivant Court solution includes access to a team of expert practitioners, ensuring seamless implementation and customer care.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries worldwide.

"equivant Court's solutions make life easier for court professionals and those they serve. The business of running a court is complex. In addition to long hours and tight resources, caseloads and demand for services continually increase. The modern court is looking for innovative technological solutions that support what can often be a thankless and exhausting job," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. "equivant's 360-degree justice solution offerings, coupled with their top-notch customer success and care teams, provide their customers the support they need to streamline operations and make a difference in their community. Congratulations on receiving the 'Overall Case Management Company of The Year award."

equivant Court's innovative technologies, including its case management system, have been developed by expert practitioners and have supported more than 350+ justice agencies in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

About equivant

equivant delivers customer-centric solutions that simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. equivant's innovative technologies, including an award-winning case management system, have been developed by expert practitioners and have supported more than 400 justice agencies in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

For more information on equivant case management and public-facing software solutions, please visit www.equivant-court.com.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of?Tech Breakthrough,?a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech?Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech?Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech?companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery?and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

