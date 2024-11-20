Plante Moran Goes Live With Dayshape Intelligent Staffing to Centralize Resource Management and Improve Talent Deployment and Utilization Across the Firm

Plante Moran, one of the nation's largest audit, tax, consulting, and wealth management firms, selects Dayshape's packaged solution with Workday to centralize its resource management across service lines.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Dayshape, a software company using AI technology to power professional services planning, is excited to welcome Plante Moran as a new customer.

Dayshape + Plante Moran PR Image

Already an existing Workday customer, Plante Moran has chosen Dayshape Intelligent Staffing to enhance its resource management capabilities, appreciating the benefits of deploying the only resource management tool on the market with a Workday packaged solution. With nearly 4,000 professionals globally, this integration will provide Plante Moran with a comprehensive view of staff capacity, skill enhancement opportunities, and career preferences, as well as simplified access to financial metrics and greater insight into client needs.

"It's fantastic to welcome Plante Moran as a customer and for the firm to leverage the power of our deep integration with Workday," said Matt Cockett, CEO of Dayshape. "The Plante Moran team is highly experienced and ambitious about how resource management will underpin digital transformation and growth. This investment will enable Plante Moran to further optimize the firm, manage growing resource pools, and handle complex project and skills requirements with ease. Above all, it will advance Plante Moran's operational excellence by providing insights to better drive and strengthen staff and client experiences."

Having recently partnered with Workday on the firm's ERP transformation, Plante Moran recognized that Dayshape's seamless integrations to its existing tech stack would add significant value beyond staff scheduling complexities.

"Digital transformation is top of mind for Plante Moran," said Paul Blowers, the firm's Chief Information Officer. "After partnering with Workday to streamline our ERP from 27 systems to one, we wanted a comprehensive resource management solution to boost operational efficiency. Now, with Dayshape Intelligent Staffing, the centralized information allows us to take a real-time data-driven approach to optimizing staff capacity - consistently assigning the right staff to the right clients at the right times and holistically providing the best opportunities for staff growth and development."

In addition, Dayshape's two AI scheduling modes, provide Plante Moran with a unified view of resource suitability by considering location, skills, certifications, and work experiences, as well as work preferences, utilization rates, and current assignments when allocating work. This creates considerable business value by matching resource supply to future demand, improving client satisfaction, increasing utilization rates, and enhancing staff engagement and growth.

Further, with Plante Moran's business processes already in Workday, actual staff hours incurred flow instantly into Dayshape. This enables faster reactions to optimally support resources to meet the resulting staffing or capacity needs. Plus, the ability to proactively address any risks to engagement performance with Dayshape's automated alerts.

"The additional insights we receive through Dayshape Intelligent Staffing enhances our ability to make staffing decisions from a firm-wide view, rather than being limited by geography, industry, or service line," said Laura Beyer, Plante Moran's Director of Talent Deployment. "This approach aligns perfectly with Plante Moran's 'one-firm firm' philosophy, magnifying our practice of bringing the full power of our firm to our clients, and ultimately strengthening support for both our clients and our staff."

