Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
140 Leser
Diné Development Corporation: Seventh Emergence Secures William Beaumont Army Medical Center Contract

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Seventh Emergence, a Navajo Nation-owned technology solutions provider and a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), has been awarded the William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) Tier II Technical Support Services contract. Seventh Emergence has partnered with Navancio and CommandTec, federal IT service providers, to deliver technical support for the Center and its subordinate units.

The Seventh Emergence team will provide WBAMC with IT and cybersecurity services to advance medical facility healthcare and administrative operational mission requirements. The team will deliver a range of support, including help desk, system administration and engineering, database administration, SharePoint, web content, virtualization, and cybersecurity.

"We are proud to support the U.S. Army mission by delivering IT solutions critical to healthcare operations and delivery," said Zach Brown, President of Seventh Emergence. "Through our legacy-inspired capabilities, coupled with expertise in the health IT domain, we are poised to deliver seamless technology support to fuel WBAMC's vital mission."

This award also represents a milestone for the DDC family of companies, serving as its first contract in Texas since opening its San Antonio office this month. "This award reflects our strategic commitment to expanding our capabilities and partnerships within Texas' defense community," said Jeff Abney, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, DOD of DDC.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Senior Marketing Manager
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
