Celligence / Angel Ai: Pavan Agarwal & AngelAi Join Government, Policy and Business Leaders to Drive the Future of Blockchain

Pavan Agarwal will give a keynote speech at the North American Blockchain Summit, which brings together experts and industry leaders to drive innovation and collaboration in blockchain technology. By fostering networking and knowledge-sharing, the summit accelerates the adoption of blockchain solutions across various sectors.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Founder and CEO of AngelAi Pavan Agarwal will present a keynote speech on the first day of the North American Blockchain Summit held in Dallas, Texas. He joins congressmen, commissioners, financial leaders, and policy leaders who meet to empower stakeholders to leverage blockchain for societal impact and economic growth.





"I am honored to have been invited to discuss how decentralizing AI will ensure an equitable and speedy development so more people and groups benefit from blockchain developments. We will demonstrate how AngelAi bridges the blockchain technology and real-world assets," Pavan Agarwal commented.

Attendees of the summit can expect a multifaceted experience, featuring renowned speakers who offer valuable insights into blockchain technology's capabilities and strategic importance across sectors. They will have the opportunity to engage with the latest industry trends and innovations, ensuring they stay ahead in this rapidly evolving field. Moreover, the summit provides a platform for attendees to expand their professional network by connecting with potential collaborators, partners, and clients deeply engaged in the blockchain ecosystem. With offerings of strategic guidance, regulatory clarity, and opportunities for continuing education, attendees will leave feeling empowered to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and contribute significantly to the growth of the blockchain industry.

Lee Bratcher, founder and President of the Texas Blockchain Council, said, "We are excited to have such a fantastic lineup of speakers and guests. I am particularly grateful to Pavan who is such a brilliant global ambassador for the positive inclusive potential blockchain has." https://www.northamericanblockchainsummit.com/

AngelAi will also showcase its most recent dramatic user growth and recently introduced features. It will also showcase the integration with Angel Twin technology - a digital image of users, capturing their essence and knowledge, immortalized and securely stored on the blockchain.

About AngelAi / Celligence

AngelAi, developed by Celligence International, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and consists of self-generating neural cells that come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

