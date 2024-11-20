New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Media Sentiment, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSEZ), a leader in the financial technology and sentiment analysis space, is pleased to update its shareholders on exciting progress in its business development efforts. The company is currently in final discussions with two distinct and strategically significant groups.

The first group is a leading software company based in Taiwan, specializing in blockchain technologies tailored to the financial services industry. Media Sentiment believes that this collaboration could drive substantial innovation and growth in its platform, enhancing its blockchain capabilities and further expanding its footprint in the global financial technology sector.

The second group is a prominent private equity firm located in Doha, Qatar. This firm is actively involved in portfolio management, hedge fund operations, valuation and structuring, and providing strategic advisory and consultation services. The company's management team is optimistic that this potential partnership will open up new avenues for Media Sentiment, broadening its strategic options and accelerating its expansion in the Middle East and global markets.

Media Sentiment expects to finalize one of these partnerships within the next 90 days. The management team is excited about the opportunities these discussions represent and believes that the successful completion of either agreement will significantly benefit the company's shareholders and contribute to its long-term growth trajectory.

The company encourages its shareholders, partners, and interested parties to stay informed and engaged as these discussions move forward. For real-time updates, please follow Media Sentiment on X (formerly Twitter) at [https://x.com/OtcMsez](https://x.com/OtcMsez).

**About Media Sentiment, Inc.**

Media Sentiment, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSEZ) is a Holding co. with Equity interests in the US and foreign developed countries listed Companies. The firm provides full business support to the companies under the umbrella for their financial growth and multiple access to the major capital markets worldwide, The company was founded on October 16, 2006, and is headquartered in Wall Street, New York City, NY.

**Forward-Looking Statements**

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, the company's expectations regarding the potential completion of strategic partnerships, business expansion, and the future growth of the company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including market conditions, competitive factors, and the company's ability to successfully negotiate and finalize strategic partnerships. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law.

