Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - HIRU Corp. is pleased to update our shareholders and the public on key developments and our strategic direction. While some of these initiatives are still in progress and subject to confidentiality agreements, we are committed to keeping our stakeholders informed. As these initiatives evolve, we will release timely updates through press releases and official filings. We remain confident about the positive outcomes ahead and our continued growth.

Short-Term Goals (1 to 6 Months)

Audit & SEC Reporting Status:

A key short-term priority is HIRU's transition to a fully SEC-reporting company. We are actively completing a formal audit and will file the required reports to meet SEC compliance, positioning us for OTC QB listing status. This will improve our transparency, market visibility, and access to capital markets, setting the stage for future growth.

Acquisition of Public Australian Mining Company (ASX Listed):

HIRU is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire a public mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This acquisition represents a strategic expansion into the Australian mining sector, which will significantly diversify our asset base and enhance our international presence. By integrating this ASX-listed company into our portfolio, we will further strengthen our position in the global mining industry.

Strategic Mergers & Acquisitions:

We have identified several mid- to large-cap industrial companies and are currently in talks with them for potential mergers with HIRU. These companies are either nearing final agreement or completing their evaluation. The aim is to create synergies by combining resource extraction with manufacturing and distribution capabilities, which will drive long-term value for shareholders.

Vertical Integration & Expansion into Related Sectors:

HIRU's long-term strategy includes vertical integration of its mining operations. We plan to expand into raw material transformation industries such as refining and processing, and into sectors like construction. This will allow us to control the entire supply chain, from mining to manufacturing, which will improve cost efficiencies, reduce dependency on external suppliers, and enhance product quality. This strategic expansion will position HIRU as a leader across multiple sectors.

Sustainability & R&D Initiatives:

HIRU remains committed to sustainability. Our integrated approach will include developing more energy-efficient and environmentally responsible mining and industrial practices. Collaborative R&D between the mining and industrial sides of our business will focus on reducing waste and improving resource efficiency, ensuring that our operations meet the growing demand for sustainable practices in the global marketplace.

Water Asset Sale & Strategic Capital Deployment:

We are negotiating the sale of our water assets and associated equipment, valued at over $2.5 million. The capital generated from this sale will be strategically deployed to fund further acquisitions, mergers, and investments in related industries. This will continue to strengthen our balance sheet and provide resources for our growth initiatives.

Mid-Term Goals (6 to 18 Months)

Share Buyback or Dividend Payout:

In the mid-term, HIRU plans to reduce its outstanding common shares through a share buyback program or a potential dividend payout. This will be funded by proceeds from the sale of water assets and other capital monetization. The goal is to optimize our capital structure and provide value directly to shareholders.

SPAC Launch & Uplist to a Senior Exchange (NASDAQ/NYSE):

HIRU is preparing to launch a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to facilitate our uplisting to a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or NYSE. The SPAC will serve as a vehicle for future acquisitions, while the uplisting will enhance our visibility, liquidity, and institutional investor appeal, strengthening HIRU's position in global capital markets.

Long-Term Goals (18 to 36 Months) Debt-Free Status:

HIRU aims to achieve a debt-free balance sheet within the next 18 to 36 months. This will further enhance our financial flexibility and position the company to seize new growth opportunities without the burden of debt.

Uplist to a Senior Exchange (NASDAQ/NYSE):

As part of our long-term vision, HIRU plans to uplist to a senior exchange, such as NASDAQ or NYSE, within 18 to 36 months. This will significantly raise our profile, increase investor interest, and provide access to a broader range of capital. The uplist will also attract institutional investors, further solidifying HIRU's position in global capital markets.

Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Qatar Stock Exchange, & London Stock Exchange:

In addition to our NASDAQ/NYSE uplist strategy, HIRU plans to pursue dual listings on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), and London Stock Exchange (LSE) as part of our long-term growth strategy.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): The FSE is Europe's largest and most important capital market. Listing on Frankfurt will enhance HIRU's access to European institutional investors and capital, providing greater liquidity and international visibility. This will broaden our investor base and strengthen our position in the European market.

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE): The QSE is one of the most liquid and rapidly growing exchanges in the Middle East. Qatar's capital markets attract global investors, and listing on the QSE will provide HIRU access to substantial liquidity, while opening up opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The QSE's liquidity and investor interest are key assets for expanding HIRU's regional footprint.

London Stock Exchange (LSE): The LSE is one of the world's leading financial exchanges and serves as a gateway to global capital markets. Listing on the LSE will provide HIRU with increased access to European and international investors, while also raising our profile in the financial community. With its highly liquid markets and established reputation, the LSE will be an important platform for HIRU's growth and investor outreach.

Dividend Distribution via SPAC:

HIRU plans to distribute dividends through a SPAC transaction, providing shareholders with equity in both HIRU and the newly-formed SPAC entity. This strategy will create additional value for shareholders by providing exposure to both our core mining operations and the new SPAC, which will facilitate further acquisitions and diversification.

HIRU Corp. remains focused on executing our strategic initiatives and creating long-term value for our shareholders. We are excited about the opportunities ahead, particularly in expanding our global presence through acquisitions, partnerships, and listings on major exchanges. We thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support as we move forward with our plans.

Further details will be provided as we continue to advance these initiatives.

About Hiru Corporation

Headquartered in Toronto's financial district, Hiru Corporation is a holding company focused on mining exploration, particularly at the Balfour mine project in Australia. Its board and control block holders are based in Qatar and Australia, including a Qatari royal family member and a 7th-generation Tasmanian landowner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, often identified by terms such as "expects," "anticipates," or "intends," involve inherent risks and uncertainties. While the company believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially. Investors should exercise caution when relying on forward-looking statements.

