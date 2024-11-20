China Energy Engineering Group Co. , Ltd (Energy China) has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the world's largest contiguous solar and battery power plant in the Philippines. Terra Solar Philippines Inc. (TSPI), a subsidiary of SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC), has awarded Energy China an EPC contract to develop the Terra Solar project in central Luzon. The PHP 185. 28 billion ($3. 25 billion) project, touted as the world's largest contiguous solar and battery power plant under development, will feature 3. 5 GW of solar panels and a 4. 5 GWh battery energy storage ...

