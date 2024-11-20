Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 15:37 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NAYO Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd: NAYO Captivates Audiences at Analytica China 2024 with its Unique Exhibition Style

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAYO proudly participated in the 12th Analytica China & Labtech China Congress 2024, the international trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology in China. Breaking away from traditional exhibition norms, NAYO demonstrated its cutting-edge technology and flexible platform-based approach using a robotic arm extending up to 8 meters, capturing the attention of industry experts and attendees alike.

NAYO Flexible Platform Architecture with modular design

This event marked the global introduction of our Flexible Platform Architecture (FPA), which features a versatile and scalable design. Our modular pipetting modules, ranging from 1 to 96, including single channel, fixed 8-channle / 24-channel / 96-channel pipetting modules and robotic arms including independent 2-channle / 4 channel / 8-channel /12-channel pipetting modules offer uniform performance characteristics across all configurations:

  • Wide range: 1-1000µLfull scale coverage
  • High precision & accuracy: Precision CV=4% for 5µL, Accuracy ±4%
  • Real-time pipetting monitoring: liquid level detection (pLLD) for accurate and safe pipetting
  • Exclusive sealing design: increases comprehensive service life to over 300,000 cycles
  • Realization of cable-free after-sales service: the unique pogo pin quick-connect design allows for fast module switching to adapt to different needs and also facilitates maintenance

Chandler Luo, Chief Executive Officer of NAYO, said, "Based on our flexible platform, we can provide more than 240 configurations. This event is a fantastic platform for showcasing NAYO's liquid handlers and powerful innovation technology to a global audience. We hope to engage in meaningful discussions on cooperation with partners and leading medical institutions worldwide."

To date, NAYO's products have been exported to more than 10 countries and regions. Moving forward, NAYO will actively expand its global market presence by providing users with more customer-defined products and professional services, offering globally competitive integrated solutions for life science and clinical diagnosis fields.

About NAYO

Founded in 2016, NAYO is a flexible-based-platform manufacturer of laboratory automation which headquartered in Shanghai, China, and also an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Based on our platform, we offer more than 240 configurations. Our products cover five categories: liquid handling platforms, integrated equipment, integrated modules, exclusive application products and consumables & accessories. In the future, NAYO will focus on global innovation in laboratory efficiency and convenience, continuously improving products, solutions, and research to enhance quality, efficiency, and safety in life sciences and clinical diagnostics.

Please follow our LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/nayo-biotec) and visit our website at www.nayolab.com for more information.

Contact Information:

NAYO Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
Iris Lin
linfengyin@nayolab.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561430/NAYO_Flexible_Platform_Architecture_modular_design.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nayo-captivates-audiences-at-analytica-china-2024-with-its-unique-exhibition-style-302309882.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.