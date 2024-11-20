Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Yates 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. b) LEI 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 25p shares GB0001738615 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4,755.00 pence per share 1,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,000 ordinary 25p shares 4,755.00 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 20 November 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) g) Total holding post transaction 2,000 Ordinary 25p shares

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Alison Vincent, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.