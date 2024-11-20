Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Yates
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares
GB0001738615
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,000 ordinary 25p shares
4,755.00 pence per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 November 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|g)
|Total holding post transaction
|2,000 Ordinary 25p shares
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Alison Vincent, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
© 2024 PR Newswire