isoTracker Solutions Ltd: isoTracker Upgrades Its Cloud-Based Document Control Software

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / isoTracker announces the launch of version 4.0 of its Document Control module as the start of a gradual upgrade of the isoTracker QMS software product that will be implemented on a module-by-module basis over the next 12 months.

isoTracker Document Control

Document listing page

This is a major upgrade with a new design, new technology and new features. In fact, the core functions that have helped our customers pass every audit remain unchanged and to that have been added features that make it even easier to use.

As isoTracker can be subscribed to on a modular basis, the upgrade will be implemented to those customers that only use the document control module. As other modules are upgraded, customers using those upgraded modules will then be upgraded. So this is an incremental process spread over 12 months.

The upgrade to the Document Control module introduces the following important new features:

New contemporary design that is optimized to work on mobile devices as well as desktops.

Ability to send documents for approval to non-users such as Customers, Suppliers, etc.

Ability to restrict certain users to only view documents through a viewer and not to download them.

Addition of a Favorites folder to access frequently used documents. This is in addition to a full keyword search facility that has always been there.

Ability to make changes in bulk to the structure and contents which is particular helpful when a new manager wants to completely change things.

Reminders of upcoming and overdue document reviews which is important for healthcare businesses.

Ability of Super Admins to performs tasks on behalf of other users who, for any reason, cannot access the system with a complete record of that action.

Ability to have up to two (2) Super Admins providing the ability to share the role and cover when one is not available.

Ability to have different approvers for a change request on the document than for the updated version of the document. This means that the approvers of the document provide a 2 nd level of checking on any changes which is important when mistakes can have undesired results.

Additional important information can be overlaid on a document such as the next review date, the approvers and more…

isoTracker's Document Control module provides an automated structure for the creation, review, approval and version management of important documents. It also meets the electronic signature requirements of 21 CFR Par11.

"Our moto has always been ease-of-use and affordability. This important upgrade adds an improved look and feel, new technology, new features while at the same time improving its ease-of-use," said Christopher Stainow, Director of isoTracker Solutions Ltd.

isoTracker also announced that it has started testing a new stand-alone CAPA module and an upgrade to its Complaints management module. This will then be followed by the upgrade to the Non-Conformance management module.

A 60-day FREE demo of a full version of isoTracker QMS software product is available on their website.

Contact Information:

Christopher Stainow

Director

christopher@isotracker.com

(508) 817-5115

SOURCE: isoTracker Solutions Ltd

View the original press release on newswire.com.