SOHM, Inc. Announce Dr. Wei Zhu Onboard as Senior Marketing and Sales Consultant

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs, has announced today that the company has appointed Dr. Wei Zhu as its Senior Marketing and Sales Consultant for its biotech ABBIE division.

Mr. Baron Night, CEO of SOHM Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Wei Zhu as the company's Senior Marketing and Sales Consultant, effective immediately.

Dr. Zhu brings over 20 years of distinguished experience across Molecular and Cellular Biology, Biochemistry, Immunology, Signal Transduction, Cancer Biology, and Developmental Biology.

Dr. Zhu is well-recognized in the scientific community for a hands-on approach to scientific research, combined with a passion for innovation and extensive expertise in technical and strategic domains. Known for her problem-solving skills and commitment to collaboration, she excels in building bridges within and beyond scientific communities, making her an asset to both her peers and SOHM's growing team.

Dr. Zhu's technical skill set spans a broad range of high-impact areas, including Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, and Signal Transduction. Her experience also encompasses advanced Bioinformatics and Sequence-based Genomics Research, along with Histology and animal model work, making her exceptionally well-rounded in life sciences research and development. Her expertise aligns with SOHM's ongoing commitment to pioneering advancements in pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical products.

Mr. Baron Night, CEO of SOHM Inc., commented, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Zhu to SOHM. Her exceptional track record, scientific acumen, and collaborative spirit will be invaluable in driving our marketing and sales efforts forward. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to expand our footprint in the life sciences market."

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

