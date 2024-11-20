Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 16:07 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DECK THE HALLS WITH LOTS OF ZOMBIES - ZERO LATENCY VR LAUNCHES FESTIVE "SLAY SEASON" MODE IN OUTBREAK

Finanznachrichten News

This December, Zero Latency VR brings a unique holiday experience to Outbreak with "Slay Season," featuring festive zombies, wintery landscapes, and special seasonal challenges for players worldwide.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's beginning to look a lot like… zombies? This December, Zero Latency VR is unwrapping Slay Season, an exclusive new holiday-themed mode for their smash-hit zombie survival game, Outbreak.

In this festive twist on the classic adventure, players will face holiday horrors like never before, with Santa-clad zombies, snow-dusted battlefields, and just the right amount of holiday chaos. Perfect for fans who've battled through Outbreak before, Slay Season brings back the action with a holiday makeover, adding unexpected laughs and festive chills!

Outbreak: Slay Season is packed with festive fun, holiday puns, and just the right amount of terror. Available only from December 4 to January 5 - don't miss the chance to sleigh your holidays at Zero Latency VR!

Outbreak has already proven to be one of Zero Latency's most popular games, and Slay Season is packed with more surprises than Santa's sack! From jingling zombies in Santa hats to jolly decor and a soundtrack that flips from merry to menacing, players can expect a fully immersive holiday showdown, as we celebrate the first anniversary of players globally banding together to survive the zombie horde.

"With Slay Season, we've taken one of our most popular games, Outbreak, and added a festive, holiday-themed twist," said Hayley McKenzie, CMO of Zero Latency VR. "It's a perfect example of how we can reimagine our most beloved IP to celebrate key moments throughout the year, creating unforgettable, themed experiences. Packed with seasonal surprises, Slay Season delivers the ideal mix of fun, nostalgia, and thrilling gameplay, bringing people together to make lasting memories during special times of the year."

Zero Latency invites new and returning players to "Slay the Holidays" with Slay Season, available globally from December 4 through January 5. Whether you're looking for a fun family outing or a memorable team event, Slay Season at Zero Latency VR is the perfect way to make the season bright-and maybe a bit thrilling too!

Book now for an extra 20% off your session as part of our Black Friday sale, and get ready to "Sleigh" the holidays. Available at participating Zero Latency venues worldwide: https://zerolatencyvr.com/experience/slay-season

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 100+ cutting-edge venues across 26+ countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies. Since launching the world's first free-roam VR venue in 2015, Zero Latency has electrified over 4 million players, catapulting them into heart-racing battles against zombies, pirates, and robots, and challenging them with gravity-defying puzzles. Whether you're embodying a fierce Space Marine or teaming up with friends for epic 8-player showdowns, Zero Latency delivers mind-blowing adventures that leave reality far behind.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Instagram and TikTok: @zerolatencyvr

LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:

Luke Mitchell
PR & Communications Manager
+61 (0) 413614412
luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

Zero Latency VR logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZN80CPa1fT8
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562939/Slay_Season_Hero_Landscape.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489254/Zero_Latency_VR_logo_2024_primairy_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deck-the-halls-with-lots-of-zombies---zero-latency-vr-launches-festive-slay-season-mode-in-outbreak-302311358.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.