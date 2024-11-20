Anzeige
20.11.2024 16:13 Uhr
Plentiful Launches Digital Marketplace to Meet Rising Demand for Accessible Wellness Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Plentiful connects people seeking personal growth to a community of coaches and guides.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plentiful, a global wellness marketplace that connects people seeking personal growth with professional coaches and guides, has officially launched with more than 250 experiences now available.

Plentiful logo

Plentiful partners with a diverse range of practitioners including life and career coaches, nutrition and fitness specialists, relationship and parenting experts, and guides across many other wellness categories. Each practitioner offers experiences designed to help individuals or teams stop feeling stuck and reach their full potential.

This launch comes at a critical time for those overwhelmed by today's negative news cycles, or grappling with professional and personal burnout. These issues are costing people their happiness, but Plentiful is making it easy to find support, build community, and access tools that will help them rediscover balance, joy, and fulfillment.

"After I experienced a series of curveballs, I attended a retreat that transformed my perspective," said Heinz Waelchli, Plentiful's Founder. "I realized I had been chasing the wrong things and overlooking what was most important to me. I wanted to help others access the same type of transformation I had, which inspired me to build Plentiful."

Examples of experiences on Plentiful include:

  • Get Unstuck with a professional business coach
  • Communicate with Impact and Influence with the leader of a strategy consultancy
  • Dare to Detour Retreats offer safe spaces to help women navigate life transitions
  • Team Building: Laughter Therapy Workshops, Outdoor Wellness Sessions, and more

"We believe that everyone deserves to live their fullest life," added Waelchli. "You don't need to be a CEO or professional athlete to access a world-class coach. Everyone feels stuck sometimes, and we've built an incredible community of practitioners to help people overcome that and unlock the best version of themselves."

Visitors to Plentiful can search by the type of support they are seeking, and access virtual or in-person sessions, workshops, retreats, and digital content. Booking an experience is simple and managed seamlessly through the platform.

Plentiful is now available globally for individuals and companies seeking accessible wellness solutions.

Contact:
info@helloplentiful.com

About:
Plentiful empowers people to live a thriving life, with a curated selection of coaches and guides to support them every step of the way. Ready to ignite change and inspire growth? Start thriving at helloplentiful.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562601/Plentiful_Wordmark_Black_01_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plentiful-launches-digital-marketplace-to-meet-rising-demand-for-accessible-wellness-solutions-302311273.html

