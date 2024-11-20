vCom Solutions: vCom Takes Another Leap Forward With AI-Powered IT Spend Management

New Version of vChat Offers Enhanced Features and Cutting-Edge AI Technology

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, successfully launched the latest version of vChat, an advanced AI-powered chat platform designed to make the management of technology services smoother, more intuitive, and more enjoyable. This updated version found inside vManager®, vCom's award-winning IT spend management platform, introduces a suite of new features aimed at improving customer service and enhancing operational efficiency.

Key features of the new vChat include:

Comprehensive Inquiry Capabilities - vChat now enables users to effortlessly inquire about their IT environment, including orders, inventory, tickets, billing, and vendor management. This represents a significant leap forward in improving how vCom serves its customers by offering deeper access to vital information. Assets: Access detailed inventory information, device specs, and feature configurations. Orders: Inquire about order status, service specifics, and more. Tickets: Retrieve updates on trouble tickets and service requests. Invoices: Get clarity on invoices, charges, and billing questions. Vendor Management: Understand order intervals and service details from various carriers.

Unified, Intuitive Interface - With a sleek, user-friendly interface, vChat now allows users to access relevant information related to different modules through a single, streamlined chat interface - creating a more efficient and pleasant user experience.

AI-Powered by Azure OpenAI's GPT-4 - At the heart of vChat's performance is cutting-edge AI technology. Powered by Azure OpenAI's GPT-4 model, vChat leverages advanced natural language processing (NLP) to understand and generate human-like responses with exceptional accuracy.

While typical AI models are trained on large public datasets, vChat goes one step further. The proprietary AI model is specifically trained on vCom's own data model, using vCom's database tables to tailor responses and provide data securely. This unique approach enables vChat to generate SQL queries dynamically in response to user questions, retrieving real-time data directly from the database. This sophisticated methodology sets vChat apart from many industry competitors.

"IT and Finance resources are stretched more than ever," said Sameer Hilal, vCom Chief Operating Officer. "By integrating cutting-edge AI and offering deeper, more personalized service features, we are setting a new standard for customer support and data interaction in our industry, putting information right at the user's fingertips, and enabling them to interact with their data in a way that allows them to make better decisions faster."

The updated version of vChat is live now within vManager and available for all customers. vCom is committed to continually improving the platform, with future updates planned to expand its capabilities even further.

"Our goal is to continue to push the envelope, and deploy the power of the latest GenAI technologies, to help customers gain access to information, save them precious time through inquiry and ultimately taking appropriate action, with the goal of ultimately helping them drive shareholder value for their organizations," added Hilal.

For more information on vManager and how it can help organizations manage recurring technology spend, visit vcomsolutions.com.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom, visit vcomsolutions.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information

Andrea Libey

VP, Marketing

alibey@vcomsolutions.com

(925) 415-2133

SOURCE: vCom Solutions

