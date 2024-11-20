No Gray Quick Fix: The Ultimate Solution for Flawless Hair

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / No Gray, a Developlus brand and a leading innovator in hair care, is thrilled to introduce its latest product, the No Gray Quick Fix Instant Root Touchup. This new formula offers a versatile solution that is a quick and easy way to conceal gray hair and camouflage thinning, making it perfect for both men and women.





No Gray Quick Fix

"We're excited to launch new and improved No Gray Quick Fix, a game-changer in the hair care industry for both men and women," said Whitney Moorman, Brand Manager at No Gray. "This innovative product offers a convenient and effective solution for anyone looking to maintain a youthful and polished appearance. By expanding our product line to include men, we're opening new options for individuals seeking quick and easy hair solutions."

Say Hello to Hair Confidence

No Gray Quick Fix provides instant coverage for gray hair and blends seamlessly with your natural hair color. Its long-lasting formula stays put until your next shampoo, ensuring a flawless finish all day long. The easy-to-use 3-way applicator features a comb, brush, and mascara wand which allows for precise application, making it simple to target specific areas and create buildable coverage for natural results. No Gray Quick Fix can even fill in thinning hair for a fuller appearance.

More Than Just Root Touchup

The new No Gray Quick Fix formula is created with a blend of conditioning ingredients, including aloe vera and rosemary, which nourishes and protects the hair while providing color. It's gentle on the hair and scalp, making it safe to use during pregnancy and postpartum. The sweatproof and transfer-resistant formula ensures a long-lasting, flawless finish, whether you're running errands, attending a special event, or simply going about your day. No Gray Quick Fix goes beyond roots - it can also touch up beards, hairlines, and eyebrows, and tame frizz, offering an array of grooming solutions.

Exclusively Available at Walmart.com

Get ready to experience the confidence of flawless hair with No Gray Quick Fix. This innovative product is available in Light Brown, Brown, Dark Brown, and Black and will be launched online at Walmart.com.

About No Gray

No Gray is committed to providing innovative hair care solutions that empower individuals to feel confident and beautiful. With a focus on quality and effectiveness, No Gray products are designed to meet the needs of diverse lifestyles and hair types from thick, coarse and curly textures to thin and straight hair.

About Developlus: Developlus is a third-generation family-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. Leaders in color and formula development, we manufacture on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Contact Information

Sonya Hartland

Pierce Mattie

sonya@piercemattie.com

212-789-1067

SOURCE: No Gray

View the original press release on newswire.com.