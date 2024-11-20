KIMITAKE, Inc: KIMITAKE Hosts an Unparalleled Evening With Master Sushi Chef Arai From Tokyo, Japan

An Evening of Cultural Immersion and Refined Dining for KIMITAKE's Valued Community

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / KIMITAKE hosted a one-night-only pop-up sushi event featuring Japan's legendary Sushi Chef Arai at Udatsu Sushi LA. Designed to reflect one of KIMITAKE's brand concepts, "Elegance from Japanese Tradition," this exclusive gathering brought together KIMITAKE's valued clients, celebrities, and cultural enthusiasts in a setting where they were invited to experience the brand's refined identity.





Chef Arai's Tokyo-based restaurant holds an esteemed position as one of the top three highest-rated sushi establishments out of over 30,000 in Japan*. It is virtually unattainable to experience Chef Arai's culinary expertise, as reservation requests from new patrons are rarely accepted. They uphold a unique Japanese tradition, accepting reservations only from patrons with whom the chef has built a trusted relationship. This principle aligns closely with KIMITAKE's brand concept of "Human Connection," and creating a community. With these shared values, KIMITAKE and Chef Arai came together to host this one-night-only event.

The evening's guest list featured notable personalities, including actors Sasha Pieterse, Jean Smart, Rosario Dawson, Tyler Hoechlin, and Jesse Metcalfe; two-time Olympic champion Yuto Horigome, former Japan soccer captain and current LA Galaxy player Maya Yoshida and influencer Cherie Chan. They gathered around Udatsu Sushi's eight-seat counter, adorned with traditional Japanese folding fans featuring a special custom logo commemorating the event.

"The event was a beautiful reflection of the KIMITAKE brand identity, bringing Japanese elegance to life through every detail. Chef Arai's philosophy and style resonated deeply with us," noted one attendee. As the omakase began, guests were transported into Chef Arai's world of culinary craftsmanship, enjoying an elevated dining experience that embodied the best of Japanese artistry and hospitality, a perfect match for KIMITAKE's commitment to honoring Japanese heritage.

This exclusive dinner is yet another testament to KIMITAKE's commitment to crafting luxurious experiences for its distinguished guests, seamlessly blending Japanese art, culture, and unparalleled luxury to reflect the brand's values.

*As of November 2024 on tabelog.com

Jesse Metcalfe, Rosario Dawson, Sasha Pieterse, Isabel Celeste

KIMITAKE's dinner guests included notable actors and actresses such as Jesse Metcalfe, Rosario Dawson, and Sasha Pieterse (photo credit: Claudio Robles) Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson at KIMITAKE dinner event (photo credit: Claudio Robles) Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin at KIMITAKE dinner event (photo credit: Claudio Robles) Jean Smart and Tyler Hoechlin

Jean Smart and Tyler Hoechlin at KIMITAKE dinner event (photo credit: Claudio Robles)

