Consero Global Partners With Planful to Streamline Financial Planning and Reporting

New partnership combines Consero's expertise in finance transformation with Planful's AI-enhanced, purpose-built solutions.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), announced its partnership with Planful, the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, to supply the underlying tech for its Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Reporting practice.

With over 18 years of experience leading finance and accounting transformation for growth-stage companies through its flagship FaaS offering, Consero launched its FP&A and Reporting practice, a core of its Advisory Services, to provide clients further flexibility to utilize Consero's expertise and meet financial and operational objectives.

Since launching the practice, Consero has forged strategic partnerships that deliver faster, more scalable, and cost-effective solutions to keep clients at the forefront of financial innovation. "We want to leverage the best-in-class third-party providers to accelerate our impact for our partners," says David Sawatzky, CEO of Consero. "Combining the power of the Planful platform with Consero's superior finance and accounting talent enables us to offer a truly disruptive solution for our clients."

Having helped hundreds of private equity-backed companies scale their back-office functions, Consero is deeply familiar with their evolving reporting challenges and has tailored its FP&A and Reporting package to systematically implement the services, people, and processes needed to resolve them.

"Excel-based models work well for our clients, but reporting gets more demanding, complex, and time-consuming as they grow," Sawatzky noted. "Rather than devoting manpower to manually compile data monthly, Consero can implement a turnkey solution that integrates with their existing systems and aggregates multi-entity data automatically, while our team handles the modeling and planning. Effectively, we can scale and operationalize our clients' reporting functions in weeks, instead of months, and provide them clean, actionable financials with the click of a button."

Cantata Health Solutions, an EHR and care management systems provider, is one of Consero's first clients to benefit from integrating Planful into their FP&A and Reporting function. "We had pushed our Excel modeling to its limits and needed a more dynamic and centralized tool. Transitioning to Planful felt like the natural next step," says Paul Nelson, Vice President of Finance at Cantata Health Solutions. "The Consero team has done an excellent job of building foundational knowledge and tool training along the way, ensuring we were ready for our annual budgeting process."

Consero's FP&A and Reporting package will include: a customizable FP&A solution with workflow automation capabilities; an intuitive Excel-like user interface maintained by Consero; unlimited scenario planning; monthly reports and presentations that can be refreshed in minutes; Consero-owned implementation and integration; and a team of FP&A experts including a Managing Director with over 20 years experience, a Consultant with financial modeling and technical expertise, and a Reporting Analyst that owns the planning model maintenance.

Rowan Tonkin, Chief Marketing Officer at Planful, said: "At Planful, we're committed to helping businesses achieve financial agility and peak performance. By integrating our industry-leading platform into Consero's award-winning Finance as a Service offering, clients benefit from fast implementation, seamless processes, and a collaborative approach to financial planning and reporting. Companies like Cantata Health Solutions are already benefiting from the power of Consero and Planful, and I look forward to many more successful implementations in the future."

About Consero

Consero Global, backed by BV Investment Partners, is the pioneer of Finance as a Service (FaaS) disrupting how Investment Managers and PE/VC-backed software, professional services, healthcare firms, and nonprofit organizations build and scale their finance departments. Consero's cloud-based platform combines cutting-edge technology, processes, and people into a fully managed solution that delivers precise financial visibility, operational scalability, and a lower, more predictable cost structure. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero also offers FlexFinance, FlexResources, and Advisory Services to meet our partners' needs at every stage of growth. Learn more about optimizing your financial operations at www.conseroglobal.com.

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,500 customers, including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, Grafton Plc, Gousto, Specialized and Zappos rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com.

