Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RHF | ISIN: US9282541013 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VF
Tradegate
19.11.24
18:02 Uhr
35,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRTU FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRTU FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,60035,00016:41
34,80035,00016:38
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2024 16:34 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of Exchange Membership: Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the     
 additional member ID VFG for Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd as of November 22,  
 2024. The additional MPID VFG will be terminated in all equity markets on   
 Nasdaq Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd 's   
 remaining MPIDs, VFI, VFB and VFA will remain unchanged.            
Member:          Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd              
Terminated ID:     VFG                           
Terminated as of:   November 22, 2024                    
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753  
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261042
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.