Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of Exchange Membership: Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the additional member ID VFG for Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd as of November 22, 2024. The additional MPID VFG will be terminated in all equity markets on Nasdaq Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd 's remaining MPIDs, VFI, VFB and VFA will remain unchanged. Member: Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd Terminated ID: VFG Terminated as of: November 22, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261042