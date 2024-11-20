Renewance Inc.: Renewance Demonstrates Leading Solutions and Insights at Battery Asset Management Summit USA 2024

At the premier conference for the battery energy storage industry, Co-founder and CCO Sander Jacobs and team showcase the company's expertise in sustainable services and solutions for optimal battery asset management.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / Renewance, Inc. reasserted its leadership in the lifecycle management of industrial batteries and demonstrated its expertise in safety and sustainability at the Battery Asset Management Summit USA 2024.

The conference, November 12-13 in San Diego, allowed the company to showcase its services and innovations, including the Renewance Connect SaaS solution for battery asset management, to an audience of stakeholders and operators in the battery energy storage sector.

Renewance presented its end-to-end scope of battery lifecycle services, from installation, through operation and maintenance, to repurposing and recycling. Supporting these services through Renewance Connect offers clients streamlined processes and improved efficiency.

Sander Jacobs, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Renewance, was also a panelist in a discussion entitled "Managing the Lifecycle of Your Battery & Key Considerations for BESS Performance." Jacobs spoke about the importance of ensuring that battery technology - a key enabler in the technology space - is managed cradle-to-grave for sustainability.

"'End of Life' starts at the beginning of life," Jacobs said. "End-of-life planning isn't something that starts when a battery reaches the end of its usefulness - it should start with the very first design decisions. By embedding sustainability and disposal considerations from day one, we're ensuring a responsible lifecycle that meets both regulatory standards and environmental goals. This proactive approach is key to sustainable battery stewardship."

Engaging with industry leaders, technology providers, and partners was a key focus for Renewance during the summit. The company laid the foundations for strategic partnerships that could enhance its capabilities in field services, remanufacturing, and AI-driven asset management, ultimately amplifying the value delivered to customers.

"Participating in this panel reinforced how vital collaboration is in shaping sustainable practices for battery lifecycle management," Jacobs said. "The insights shared here are invaluable as we work toward industry-wide standards that prioritize safety, serviceability, and environmental responsibility. It's through these discussions and partnerships that we can continue to drive impactful, lasting change."

Attending Battery Asset Management Summit USA 2024 allowed Renewance to stay informed on emerging technologies, safety protocols, performance, and sustainability processes, which will lead to refinements and expansions of Renewance's offering and maximize value to customers.

For more information, please visit https://batterystewardship.com.

About Renewance, Inc.

Renewance, Inc. is a Chicago-based leading provider of battery life cycle services for the Energy Storage (ES) and Electric Vehicle (EV) industries. Renewance provides software solutions, technical field services, warehousing and logistics, and project management services that enable clients to manage their assets more effectively and responsibly throughout their operating life, ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of batteries, as well as safe recycling or repurposing of spent batteries in an economically viable, regulatory compliant and environmentally responsible manner.

Photos attributed to Solar Media, Ltd Photos attributed to Solar Media, Ltd

