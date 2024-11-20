Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWN9 | ISIN: CA91707P2089 | Ticker-Symbol: 2YY
Frankfurt
20.11.24
08:38 Uhr
3,600 Euro
+0,060
+1,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
URBANA CORPORATION CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBANA CORPORATION CL A 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2024 15:37 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Urbana Corporation Announces Approval of Sale of Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) is pleased to announce that at a special general meeting held on November 13, 2024, Members and Preference Shareholders of Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc. ("IGPC") approved a conversion of IGPC from a co-operative corporation to a business corporation and the subsequent sale of all shares of IGPC under a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to Alco Energy SA, through its Canadian subsidiary, Alco Energy Canada Corp.

IGPC is Canada's largest cooperatively owned fuel ethanol producer and Urbana currently holds 2,052,066 Class E preferred shares or 18.7% of the equity in IGPC.

Completion of the proposed Arrangement is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval. The closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur in December 2024.

Urbana's original investment in IGPC totaled approximately $7.5 million. To date, Urbana has received approximately $11.9 million in dividends and capital distributions.

The current distribution, comprised of sale proceeds and additional dividends, is expected to approximate $64.8 million to Urbana. Much of this amount has already been accrued but it is expected that Urbana's Net Assets per share (after-tax) will incrementally increase by approximately $0.16.

On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information: Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations enaumovski@urbanacorp.com 416-595-9106

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana or IGPC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, P.O. Box 47, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.