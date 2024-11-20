INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MD&M West Calls on Community to Celebrate 40 Years of Medical, Critical and Advanced Manufacturing in Advance of February Show

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / MD&M West, a legacy leader in manufacturing excellence and one of the world's largest and most influential B2B advanced manufacturing trade shows, commemorates a major milestone of significant industry advancement. As North America's most comprehensive manufacturing trade show, MD&M West is set to celebrate 40 years of driving impact and innovation across all facets of manufacturing by uniting its community.

While MD&M West celebrates its own anniversary in 2025, it inspires stories from the global audience of engineers and manufacturing professionals who gather to explore, network, and learn at this premier event each year. By sharing achievements through attendee experiences and company news, MD&M aims to highlight the unique contributions of the industry and raise awareness of its essential role.

"Whether you are celebrating your own milestone, have an inspiring journey from startup to industry leader, or want to share any fond memories or success stories from MD&M West over the years, we want to hear it," says Adrienne Zepeda, Event Director for MD&M.

"We strive to create a platform for rewarding experiences, incredible development and growth as we collectively move manufacturing forward," notes Melissa Magestro, VP of Informa Markets Engineering. "2025 marks the 40th anniversary of MD&M West, and we are committed to celebrating the manufacturing achievements of the past 40 years while continuing to act as a hub of imagination, connection, and learning for the betterment of the world in the next 40 years and beyond." Whether reflecting on the industry's past or looking ahead to its future, MD&M invites visitors to submit stories to be featured across the website, social media, and anniversary promotions as it counts down to the biggest celebration of manufacturing excellence on Feb. 4-6, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

For 40 years, this renowned advanced manufacturing expo has had a history of growth, innovation, and community. Since its inception in 1985 in the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim as a small B2B event, MD&M has brought local manufacturers specializing in medical device components, manufacturing equipment and innovative materials together to supply purchasing companies with the latest innovations needed to advance their manufacturing initiatives.

A look back at the past forty years, technology like Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) and Just-in-Time (JIT) systems, robotics and automation, advancements in materials science, revolutionized the way products were designed and manufactured. Now, looking to the next decade and beyond, the manufacturing industry is expected to fully realize the potential of Industry 5.0 in highly adaptive and flexible environments through quantum computing, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), revolutionizing complex simulations and optimization problems.

Sustainability is also a critical theme for the future of these businesses, for more efficient manufacturing practices as the standard, with a strong emphasis on circular economy principles and zero-waste operations. To prepare executives for the evolution of sustainable manufacturing, in part of its 40th anniversary, MD&M proudly co-locates with the launch of the first US-based Sustainability Manufacturing Expo .

Over the past four decades, MD&M West has developed into one of the largest and most influential trade shows in the manufacturing industry, regularly attracting tens of thousands of professionals and featuring thousands of exhibitors from around the world, rated as one of the Top 100 Trade Shows and one of the Fastest-Growing Trade Shows of 2023 by Trade Show Executive.

Others celebrating anniversaries that have already shared stories with MD&M include Plastics Today, Sono-Tek Corporation, HUI Manufacturing and MD&M's official media brand, and Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI).

Join the legacy of innovation across 40 years in the making; registration is now open for MD&M West.

About MD&M

MD&M, organized by Informa Markets Engineering, is the leading group of business events across the U.S. for professionals in medical, critical and advanced manufacturing. United under one brand, MD&M is the premier platform where professionals meet, learn and collaborate to drive innovations in life-saving devices, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing processes. Founded in 1985, the MD&M portfolio includes MD&M West , MD&M East , MD&M South and MD&M Midwest . Focusing on fostering collaboration across regions and sectors, MD&M is dedicated to empowering professionals through year-round engagement, advanced matchmaking technology and specialized events that reflect the ever-evolving needs of the industry.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .?

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com