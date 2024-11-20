Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Parisian skincare brand Ingrid Millet Paris has officially announced its first U.S. institute through an exclusive partnership with TIBA, a prestigious spa and innovative wellness center located in Nashville, TN. This partnership further enhances TIBA's skincare and wellness services to clients in Nashville and across the U.S. Additionally, Ingrid Millet USA, the primary U.S. distributor of the Paris skincare brand for two decades, is thrilled to renew its contract with Ingrid Millet Paris.

Ingrid Millet Paris and TIBA commemorated this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Nashville, celebrating their partnership and the opening of TIBA's new location. This partnership will continue to allow Ingrid Millet's luxurious skincare products stateside, with TIBA's owner, Nuhad Khoury, as the brand's exclusive U.S. distributor.

"We are delighted to be working closer with the Ingrid Millet team and continue to showcase its luxury French products to our well-loved clientele with an appreciation for great skincare," said Khoury. "There is a certain synergy between TIBA's mission and Ingrid Millet Paris offerings; we are very excited to share the brand's magic with the U.S. market, especially with our Nashville friends."

TIBA offers guests a diverse menu of regenerative and restorative wellness treatments for the face and body, each thoughtfully researched and selected to improve their well-being. Through this partnership, the Ingrid Millet USA Institute in Nashville will become a central hub for the brand's education and training. TIBA's highly trained aestheticians will receive specialized instruction in Ingrid Millet Paris skincare techniques and product applications, ensuring clients the best possible experience. As the designated U.S. institute, TIBA will also welcome Ingrid Millet Paris employees for hands-on training.

TIBA customers can also enjoy its DESSANGE PARIS Salon de Coiffure and its exclusive shopping experience of the highest-quality, luxury-brand skincare, fragrances, makeup, accessories, and designer jewelry from around the world. Over the years, the spa has gained notoriety for being a celebrity-loved space.

Ingrid Millet, a pioneer in skincare and the first to use caviar as an ingredient with its 1972 launch of l'Extrait Bio-Marin, is currently available in 45 countries. Known for its signature 'Caviar Complex,' a potent blend of nutrients dubbed 'Black Sea Gold,' Ingrid Millet products support cell regeneration and deliver unparalleled revitalizing effects. Each formula is crafted with carefully selected ingredients to target specific skincare concerns and enhance overall skin health.

About INGRID MILLET PARIS:

Ingrid Millet has been an expert in prestigious anti-aging skincare since 1959. One of Paris's most sought-after aestheticians, Ingrid Millet, pioneered the use of caviar in skin care, which would become the basis of her successful product line, Perle de Caviar Collection. In addition, Ingrid Millet expanded its product lines over the years to include programs featuring botanicals, biotechnology, and its most recent aesthetic line.

About TIBA:

Nuhad Khoury's new location of TIBA is a luxury boutique spa, innovative wellness center, DESSANGE PARIS Salon de Coiffure, and an exclusive shopping experience that is inspired by 40 years of expertise and three previous highly successful establishments. The updated concept can be found in a memorable and uniquely designed new space, where each carefully selected, intricate detail creates a warm, intimate, and joyous environment for their guests. TIBA's next generation of the spa will instead feature new regenerative and restorative wellness treatments using innovative, one-of-a-kind technology, with devices like the PureWave VEMI Bed and PEMI Mat, and Ballancer® Pro, to name a few.

