G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of Third Quarter 2024

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024
- Sales increased by 23.3% to NIS 152.8 million (US$ 41.2 million) from NIS 123.9 million (US$ 33.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023.
- Gross profit increased by 78.3% year-over-year to NIS 42.0 million (US$ 11.3 million).
- Operating profit increased by 3,401.4% year-over-year to NIS 17.6 million (US$ 4.7 million).
- Net profit increased by 323.0% year-over-year to NIS 20.8 million (US$ 5.6 million).
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4).
- Cash and securities balance of NIS 225.7 million (US$ 60.8 million) as of September 30, 2024.
Management Comment
Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairman & CEO, respectively, of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present a strong third quarter 2024 financial results which show improvements in all operational parameters compared to the third quarter of 2023 despite the difficulties caused by the war like restrictions of sailing on the Red Sea and importing from Turkey. These financial results were due to the Company successful maintenance of sufficient inventory level for supporting increasing demands for its products and its improved commercial terms with its customers and suppliers. The Company is also continuing the construction of the new logistics center which is estimated to be completed in the second half of 2025. We believe that this new logistic center will help us in achieving our goals for the future by improving logistics and operational capabilities and supporting increasing product imports and sales.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary
Sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 23.3% to NIS 152.8 million (US$ 41.2 million), compared to NIS 123.9 million (US$ 33.4 million) recorded in the third quarter of 2023. Sales were increased mainly due to increases in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 78.3% to NIS 42.0 million (US$ 11.3 million), or 27.5% of revenues, compared to NIS 23.5 million (US$ 6.3 million), or 19.0% of revenues in the third quarter of 2023. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and focusing on selling a more profitable products portfolio.
Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were NIS 17.7 million (US$ 4.8 million), remaining at the same level compared to third quarter of 2023 despite the increase in sales. Distribution expenses increased due to the increase in sales, but this increase was offset by a decrease in advertising expenses compared to third quarter last year.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 14.2% to NIS 6.7 million (US$ 1.8 million), compared to NIS 5.9 million (US 1.6 million) in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly due to the provision for compensation based on profit for senior management due to the increase in operating profit.
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 3,401.4% to NIS 17.6 million (US$ 4.7 million), compared to NIS 0.4 million (US$ 0.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.
Financial income, net for the third quarter of 2024 totaled NIS 9.1 million (US$ 2.5 million), compared to NIS 5.7 million (US$ 1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023. Financial income for the third quarter of 2024 was comprised mainly from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.8 million) and from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 2.4 million (US$ 0.6 million)
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the third quarter of 2024 was NIS 26.7 million (US$ 7.2 million), compared to NIS 6.2 million (US$ 1.7 million) in the third quarter of 2023.
Willi-Food's net profit in the third quarter of 2024 was NIS 20.8 million (US$ 5.6 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4) per share, compared to NIS 4.9 million (US$ 1.3 million), or NIS 0.4 (US$ 0.1) per share, in the third quarter of 2023.
Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2024 with NIS 225.7 million (US$ 60.8 million) in cash and securities. Net cash resulted from operating activities for the third quarter of 2024 was NIS 31.1 million (US$ 8.4 million).
First Nine Months Fiscal 2024 Highlights
- Sales increased by 7.7% to NIS 435.5 million (US$ 117.4 million), compared to NIS 404.5 million (US$ 109.0 million) in the first nine months of 2023.
- Gross profit increased by 36.7% year-over-year to NIS 122.5 million (US$ 33.0 million).
- Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 251.4% year-over-year to NIS 50.4 million (US$ 13.6 million).
- Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 167.9% year-over-year to NIS 38.8 million (US$ 10.5 million).
- Net profit increased by 123.8% year-over-year to NIS 46.2 million (US$ 12.5 million), or 10.6% of sales.
- Basic earnings per share of NIS 3.4 (US$ 0.9).
First Nine Months Fiscal 2024 Summary
Sales for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024 increased by 7.7% to NIS 435.5 million (US$ 117.4 million), compared to NIS 404.5 million (US$ 109.0 million) recorded in the first nine months of 2023. The Company compensated for the decrease in sales in the first quarter of 2024 that resulted from delays in the arrival of goods as a result of the war, by increasing inventory balances and improving the availability of its products for sale to its customers in the second and third quarter.
Gross profit for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 36.7% to NIS 122.5 million (US$ 33.0 million), or 28.1% of revenues, compared to NIS 89.6 million (US$ 24.2 million), or 22.2% of revenues, in the first nine months of 2023. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the increase in the Company's sales and due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and focusing on selling a more profitable products portfolio.
Selling expenses for the first nine months of 2024 decreased by 5.8% to NIS 52.8 million (US$ 14.2 million), compared to NIS 56.0 million (US$ 15.1 million) in the first nine months of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to reduce in advertising.
General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were NIS 19.4 million (US$ 5.2 million), remaining at the same level as in the third quarter of 2023.
Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 251.4% to NIS 50.4 million (US$ 13.6 million), compared to NIS 14.3 million (US$ 3.9 million) in the first nine months of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.
Other expenses for the first nine months of 2024 were NIS 11.5 million (US$ 3.1 million), this was mainly due to the provision on the second quarter of 2024 made in the amount of approximately 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the Israel Competition Authority for the payment of an administrative fine as disclosed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.
Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 167.9% to NIS 38.8 million (US$ 10.5 million), compared to NIS 14.5 million (US$ 3.9 million) in the first nine months of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compared to sales offset by the administrative fine of NIS 11.7 million (US$ 3.1 million).
Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2024 totaled NIS 23.2 million (US$ 6.3 million), compared to NIS 11.6 million (US$ 1.6 million) in the first nine months of 2023. Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2024 was comprised mainly from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 13.4 million (US$ 3.6 million) and from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 10.3 million (US$ 2.8 million).
Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first nine months of 2024 was NIS 62.1 million (US$ 16.7 million), compared to NIS 26.1 million (US$ 7.0 million) in the first nine months of 2023.
Willi-Food's net profit in the first nine months of 2024 was NIS 46.2 million (US$ 12.5 million), or NIS 3.3 (US$ 0.9) per share, compared to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 5.6 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4) per share, recorded in the first nine months of 2023.
NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only
Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2024, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.71. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.
NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31
September 30,
December 31
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
111,262
121,231
137,466
29,990
32,677
37,053
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
114,437
99,895
102,163
30,846
26,926
27,537
Trade receivables
178,047
155,857
160,379
47,990
42,010
43,229
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
9,543
8,433
10,164
2,572
2,273
2,739
Inventories
97,796
75,807
62,475
26,360
20,433
16,840
Current tax assets
5,385
9,556
9,497
1,451
2,576
2,560
Total current assets
516,470
470,779
482,144
139,209
126,895
129,958
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
154,438
115,789
122,222
41,627
31,210
32,944
Less - Accumulated depreciation
58,035
54,750
55,636
15,642
14,757
14,996
96,403
61,039
66,586
25,985
16,453
17,948
Right of use asset
4,504
2,729
2,124
1,214
736
573
Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss
45,851
44,505
46,143
12,359
11,996
12,437
Goodwill
36
36
36
10
10
10
Total non-current assets
146,794
108,309
114,889
39,568
29,195
30,968
663,264
579,088
597,033
178,777
156,090
160,926
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Current maturities of lease liabilities
2,112
1,847
1,512
569
498
408
Trade payables
30,968
16,873
21,622
8,347
4,548
5,828
Employees Benefits
4,264
4,132
4,193
1,149
1,114
1,130
Other payables and accrued expenses
25,932
8,342
10,854
6,990
2,249
2,926
Total current liabilities
63,276
31,194
38,181
17,055
8,409
10,292
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
2,684
1,079
694
723
291
187
Deferred taxes
7,455
4,742
4,868
2,009
1,278
1,312
Retirement benefit obligation
1,055
1,030
1,055
284
278
284
Total non-current liabilities
11,194
6,851
6,617
3,016
1,847
1,783
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,490
1,490
1,490
402
402
402
Additional paid in capital
172,981
172,477
172,589
46,626
46,490
46,520
Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit
(154)
(195)
(154)
(42)
(53)
(42)
Capital fund
247
247
247
67
67
67
Retained earnings
414,858
367,652
378,691
111,822
99,097
102,073
Treasury shares
(628)
(628)
(628)
(169)
(169)
(169)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
588,794
541,043
552,235
158,706
145,834
148,851
663,264
579,088
597,033
178,777
156,090
160,926
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
In thousands (except per share and share data)
Sales
435,493
404,521
152,799
123,921
117,384
109,035
Cost of sales
312,956
314,895
110,837
100,387
84,355
84,877
Gross profit
122,537
89,626
41,962
23,534
33,029
24,158
Operating costs and expenses:
Selling expenses
52,758
55,982
17,707
17,282
14,220
15,089
General and administrative expenses
19,410
19,311
6,725
5,890
5,232
5,205
Operating profit before other expenses (income)
50,369
14,333
17,530
362
13,577
3,864
Other expenses (income)
11,522
(165)
(47)
(140)
3,106
(44)
Operating profit after other expenses (income)
38,847
14,498
17,577
502
10,471
3,908
Financial income
24,568
12,142
9,416
5,923
6,622
3,273
Financial expense
1,345
550
314
181
363
148
Total financial income
23,223
11,592
9,102
5,742
6,259
3,125
Income before taxes on income
62,070
26,090
26,679
6,244
16,730
7,033
Taxes on income
15,919
5,471
5,929
1,339
4,291
1,475
Profit for the period
46,151
20,619
20,750
4,905
12,439
5,558
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share
3.33
1.49
1.50
0.35
0.90
0.40
Diluted earnings per share
3.33
1.49
1.50
0.35
0.90
0.40
Shares used in computation of basic EPS
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Shares used in computation of diluted EPS
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
Actual number of shares
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
13,867,017
(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit from continuing operations
46,151
20,619
20,750
4,905
12,439
5,558
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating
(30,029)
(12,225)
10,323
19,817
(8,095)
(3,295)
Net cash from continuing operating activities
16,122
8,394
31,073
24,722
4,344
2,263
CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(4,278)
(4,230) (**)
(804)
(1,891)(**)
(1,152)
(1,140)
Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction
(29,399)
(12,318)(**)
(11,137)
(5,681)(**)
(7,923)
(3,320)
Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment
143
-
27
-
39
-
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net
1,074
19,772
(3,138)
3,739
289
5,329
Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities
(32,460)
3,224
(15,052)
(3,833)
(8,747)
869
CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Lease liability payments
(1,513)
(1,681)
(426)
(727)
(408)
(453)
Dividend
(9,982)
(39,946)
-
(9,997)
(2,691)
(10,767)
Net cash used in continuing financing activities
(11,495)
(41,627)
(426)
(10,724)
(3,099)
(11,220)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(27,833)
(30,009)
15,595
10,165
(7,502)
(8,088)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period
137,466
150,607
94,972
110,916
37,053
40,595
Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents
1,629
633
695
150
439
170
Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year
111,262
121,231
111,262
121,231
29,990
32,677
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
(**) Reclassified
G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
2 0 2 4
2 0 2 3
NIS
US dollars (*)
(in thousands)
Decrease in deferred income taxes
2,587
544
1,374
397
697
147
Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable securities
(13,058)
(3,297)
(6,237)
(2,744)
(3,519)
(889)
Depreciation and amortization
5,583
5,008
2,939
1,672
1,505
1,350
Stock based compensation reserve
392
926
101
236
106
250
Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
(143)
(25)
(143)
-
(38)
(7)
Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents
(1,629)
(633)
(695)
(150)
(439)
(170)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables
(1,764)
10,882
(425)
5,487
(477)
2,933
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(35,321)
(3,878)
24,112
22,495
(9,521)
(1,045)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities
24,495
(10,935)
(6,093)
(5,176)
6,602
(2,948)
Cash generated from operations
(18,858)
(1,408)
14,933
22,217
(5,084)
(379)
Income tax paid
(11,171)
(10,817)
(4,610)
(2,400)
(3,011)
(2,916)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(30,029)
(12,225)
10,323
19,817
(8,095)
(3,295)
(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.
(**) Reclassified
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]
