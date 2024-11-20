A new study by Germany's Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt) points to strong potential for solar deployment across the nation's roadways and highways. From pv magazine Germany Germany's BASt has assessed the potential for PV installations along the nation's highways in a study for the Federal Ministry of Transport. It said that Germany's roughly 50,000 km of highways could host 24 GW to 48 GW of solar capacity. Noise barriers could add 3. 2 GW to 4. 2 GW, parking areas 1 GW to 1. 2 GW, vertical barriers 0. 5 GW to 0. 6 GW, and rest-area buildings 0. 13 GW to 0. 15 GW. BASt said that ...

