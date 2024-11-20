Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Non-alcoholic Wine Market to Reach $2.61 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Non-alcoholic Wine Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Sparkling, Still), Source (Grape), Technology (Dealcoholization), Packaging (Bottle, Can), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, QSR)-Global Forecast to 2031'.

The non-alcoholic wine market is expected to reach $2.61 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Dealcoholized wines are produced by filtering to remove or reduce the alcohol content, typically down to 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). Non-alcoholic wines are crafted to replicate the taste and experience of traditional wines without the alcohol, offering a flavorful alternative. These wines appeal to health-conscious consumers, as well as individuals who avoid alcohol for religious, health, or personal reasons. The non-alcoholic wine market has been expanding not only in terms of product variety but also in its appeal to a wider demographic, spanning millennials, Gen Z, and older generations. As the trend of mindful drinking continues to gain momentum, the demand for non-alcoholic wines is expected to grow significantly.

The non-alcoholic wine market is experiencing growth primarily due to shifting consumption patterns toward healthier alternatives, a rising preference for non-alcoholic wine across various religions and cultures, ongoing innovations, and new product launches, as well as increased acceptance in social drinking settings. However, this growth is constrained by flavor and aroma loss during dealcoholization and the higher cost compared to alcoholic wine.

In addition, advances in production techniques and increasing demand for premium non-alcoholic wines are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, replicating the complex flavors and aromas of alcoholic wines and compliance with regulations pose a significant challenge to the market's growth.

Furthermore, the growing focus on low-calorie and no-sugar options and the expansion of online retail channels are prominent trends in the non-alcoholic wine market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Schloss Wachenheim AG (Germany), Sutter Home Fre (U.S.), Giesen Group Ltd (New Zealand), Domaines Pierre Chavin (France), Ariel Vineyards (U.S.), Torres Natureo (Spain), Carl Jung Winery (Germany), Weingut Leitz KG (Germany), Thomson & Scott Ltd (U.K.), Neobulles SA (Belgium), Australian Vintage Limited (Australia), Hill incorporated (Canada), Le Petit Béret SAS (France), and Tost Beverages, Inc. (U.S.), among others.9

The non-alcoholic wine market is segmented by product (still and sparkling), source (grape and non-grape), technology (dealcoholization (distillation, membrane filtration, other dealcoholization techniques) and restricted fermentation), packaging (bottle and can), distribution channel (off-trade [supermarkets and hypermarkets; liquor stores; convenience stores; e-commerce; and others] and on-trade [hotels, restaurants, and bars; quick service restaurants (QSR); and others]), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Non-alcoholic Wine Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players.(Get Free Sample Pages of this Report)

In January 2024, Free AF (U.S.), an alcohol-free brand, launched a non-alcoholic Sparkling Rosé at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. This ready-to-drink sparkling wine boasts fragrant, fruity, and floral undertones.

In October 2023, Oceano Wine (U.S.) launched Oceano Zero Pinot Noir, a non-alcoholic luxury wine sourced from the sustainably certified Spanish Springs Vineyard.

In July 2023, Schloss Wachenheim AG (Germany) launched a new range of premium alcohol-free wines featuring a crisp Sparkling Blanc de Blancs, a light and fruity Pinot Noir, and a zesty Pinot Grigio.

In August 2022, Schloss Wachenheim AG (Germany) launched the Glühpunsch RED and Glühpunsch WHITE non-alcoholic wine alternatives.

In February 2021, Schloss Wachenheim AG (Germany) acquired the alcohol-free wine brand Eisberg from Halewood Artisanal Spirits (U.K.). This acquisition enabled the company to expand its presence in the burgeoning alcohol-free drinks market in the U.K.

In January 2021, Pernod Ricard (France) acquired Ceder (U.K.) to oversee the sales & marketing of Ceder's non-alcoholic gin in the U.K.

Key Findings in the Non-alcoholic Wine Market Study:

By product, the sparkling segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in production techniques, the versatility of non-alcoholic wine in cocktails, and the growing demand for premium options among millennials and Gen Z consumers are key factors anticipated to drive rapid growth in this segment.

By packaging, the can segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the convenience and portability they provide to consumers, cost-effectiveness, the recyclability and reusability of can packaging, as well as ease of transportation and storage.

By distribution channels, the off-trade segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the segment is driven by the expansion of e-commerce and increasing promotions, tastings, and special displays in supermarkets that capture consumer attention and encourage trial purchases.

By geography, North America is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to the rise of emerging players in non-alcoholic wine production, increasing demand for sugar-free and alcohol-free beverages in the region, and heightened awareness of the health risks linked to excessive alcohol consumption.

Scope of the Report:

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Assessment-by Product

Still

Sparkling

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Assessment-by Source

Grape

Non-grape

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Assessment-by Technology

Dealcoholization

Distillation



Membrane Filtration



Other Dealcoholization Techniques

Restricted Fermentation

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Assessment-by Packaging

Bottle

Can

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Assessment-by Distribution Channel

Off-trade (Off-premise Trade)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Liquor Stores



Convenience Stores



E-commerce



Others

On-trade (On-premise Trade)

Hotels, Restaurants, and Bars



Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)



Others

Non-alcoholic Wine Market Assessment-by Geography

North America

S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



K.



Italy



Spain



Poland



Netherlands



Russia



Austria



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

