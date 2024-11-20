Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Stephanie Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing, Global X Investments Canada Inc. (Global X), and her team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their seven new ETFs: Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications ETF (TSX: RING), Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF (TSX: SAFE), Global X Equal Weight Canadian Groceries & Staples Index ETF (TSX: MART), Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas index ETF (TSX: NRGY), Global X Gold Producers Index ETF (TSX: GLDX), Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF (TSX: PAYM), and Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF (TSX: PAYL).





RING, SAFE and MART are entrants into the new "Best of Canada" ETF suite, which offers exposure to major Canadian sectors; including Telecommunications, Insurance as well as Groceries and Staples, and the largest companies that lead them. PAYM and PAYL complete Global X's Premium Yield suite, which is designed to help investors seek to maximize their monthly income potential above what is typically offered by U.S. Treasury and Canadian Government Fixed Income Securities through the application of an active options management overlay. NRGY and GLDX are the latest additions to Global X's "Sector Equity" ETF suite and offer new ways to invest in North American-listed gold miners and Canadian oil and gas companies.

Global X is an innovative financial services company that offers a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $35 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

